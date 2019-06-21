Taylor Beard
Handley — Senior
Jumps/hurdles/sprints
Class 4 state champion in high jump, long jump and triple jump and 7th (all-state) in 4x100. Posted area's best marks in HJ (6-0.5, state record), LJ (18-11.25), TJ (39-5.25), 100 hurdles (15.29), 300 hurdles (44.63) and 200 (26.04). Region 4C: 1st in 100H, 300H, HJ, TJ; 2nd in LJ. Class 4 NWD: 1st in 100H, 300H, HJ, TJ, LJ, 200. Tied for 7th (All-American) in HJ in Championship division at New Balance Outdoor Nationals. Will compete at Cincinnati.
Madison Webster
Clarke County — Senior
Distance
Class 2 state champion in 800, 3rd in 1,600 (all-state) and 3rd in 4x400 (all-state). Posted area's fastest time in 800 (2:17.77) and No. 2 times in 1,600 (5:06.91) and 3,200 (11:07.49). Region 2B: 1st in 800. Bull Run District: 1st in 800, 1,600. Will compete for Queens University of Charlotte.
Kaycee Cox-Philyaw
Millbrook — Senior
Distance
Posted area's best time in 1,600 (5:06.76), No. 2 time in 800 (2:22.87) and No. 3 time in 3,200 (11:13.06). Class 4 state: 3rd (all-state) in 1,600; 5th (all-state) in 4x800; 12th in 800. Region 4C: 7th in 800. Class 4 NWD: 1st in 800, 1,600. Will compete at William & Mary.
Brooke Sandy
James Wood — Sophomore
Jumps/hurdles
Posted area's No. 2 mark in high jump (5-2) and No. 3 marks in 100 hurdles (16.77) and 300 hurdles (48.44). Class 4 state: Tied for 8th (all-state) in HJ. Region 4C: 4th in HJ; 5th in 100H; 6th in 300H. Class 4 NWD: 3rd in HJ, LJ (15-8.5), TJ (32-1), 100H, 300H.
Haley Mack
Sherando — Sophomore
Sprints/jumps
Posted area's best time in 100 (12.57), No. 2 mark in long jump (18-4.5) and No. 3 time in 200 (26.57). Class 4 state: 9th in 100; 14th in LJ. Region 4C: 1st in 100, LJ; 5th in 200. Class 4 NWD: 1st in 100.
Sophie Edlich
Millbrook — Senior
Distance
Posted area's best time in 3,200 (11:03.14) and No. 3 time in 1,600 (5:15.49). Class 4 state: 3rd (all-state) in 3,200; 16th in 1,600. Region 4C: 1st in 3,200. Class 4 NWD: 1st in 3,200; 2nd in 1,600.
Skylar Bragg
Clarke County — Senior
Distance
Posted area's No. 3 time in 800 (2:27.16). Class 2 state: 4th in 800 (all-state); 3rd in 4x400 (all-state). Bull Run District: 2nd in 800, 1,600. Will compete at Minnesota State University, Mankato.
Sara Murray
Clarke — Sophomore
Throws/Sprints
Posted area's No. 2 mark in the discus (126-3) and No. 3 time in the 100 (13.10). Class 2 state: 4th in discus; 11th in 100. Region 2B: 2nd in discus; 3rd in 100. Bull Run District: 1st in discus, 100.
Chloe Putnam
Handley — Senior
Throws
Posted area's No. 3 marks in the discus (114-6) and shot put (33-10). Class 4 state: 8th in discus (all-state). Region 4C: 4th in discus. Class 4 NWD: 3rd in shot put; 4th in discus.
Ella Carlson
Sherando — Freshman
Throws
Posted area's best marks in discus (128-1) and shot put (35-0.5). Class 4 state: 2nd in discus. Region 4C: 1st in discus; 8th in SP. Class 4 NWD: 2nd in discus; 7th in SP.
Mary McKay
Handley — Sophomore
Pole vault/sprints
Posted area's best mark in pole vault (11-6). Class 4 state: 4th in PV (all-state). Region 4C: 1st in PV and 4x100 (area's best time, 49.73). Class 4 NWD: 1st in PV.
Kenzie Konyar
James Wood — Junior
Distance
Class 4 state meet: 13th in 3,200; 15th in 1,600. Region 4C: 2nd in 3,200. Class 4 NWD: 4th in 1,600 (5:20.30); 8th in 800. Best 3,200 time: 11:19.45.
Sarah Purdy
Millbrook — Junior
Hurdles/Jumps
Posted area's No. 2 times in the 100 hurdles (15.85) and 300 hurdles (47.48). Region 4C: 6th in 100H. Class 4 NWD: 2nd in long jump; 7th in 300H.
Ja'Niyah Stovall
James Wood — Sophomore
Sprints
Posted area's fastest time in 400 (1:00.96). Class 4 state: 16th in 400. Region 4C: 4th in 400. Class 4 NWD: 3rd in 400.
Madison Smith
Millbrook — Freshman
Distance
Class 4 state: 8th in 3,200 (all-state). Region 4C: 5th in 3,200; 7th in 1,600 (5:26.13). Best 3,200 time: 11:27.89.
