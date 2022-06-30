Ella Carlson
Sherando — Senior
Throws
Class 4 state champion in discus and 3rd in shot put (All-State). Posted area’s best marks in discus (144-5; No. 2 in all classifications) and shot put (36-7). Region 4C and Class 4 Northwestern District champ in discus and shot put. Penn Relays: 5th in discus. Will compete at William & Mary.
Elizabeth Imoh
Handley — Junior
Hurdles/Jumps/Sprints
Class 4 All-State in 300 hurdles (2nd), high jump (4th), 100 hurdles (7th) and 4x100 (7th). Posted area’s best marks in the 100H (15.35), 300H (45.97) and HJ (5-2); No. 2 in 200 (26.00). Region 4C: Champ in 100H and 300H; 2nd in HJ. Class 4 NWD: Champ in 100H, 300H and HJ.
Jada Arrington
Millbrook — Freshman
Sprints
Class 4 All-State in 100 (5th), 200 (6th) and 400 (6th). Posted area’s best marks in the 100 (12.41), 200 (25.64) and 400 (58.70). Region 4C: Champ in 100, 200 and 400. Class 4 NWD: Champ in 200 and 400; 3rd in 100.
Znyah Johnson
Handley — Junior
Pole Vault/Jumps
Posted area’s No. 2 mark in pole vault (7-6) and tied for No. 3 mark in high jump (4-10). Class 4 state qualifier in PV. Region 4C: 3rd in HJ, 4th in PV, 8th in LJ (16-0.25). Class 4 NWD: 3rd in HJ, 4th in PV, 7th in LJ.
Aubrey Grove
James Wood — Senior
Throws
Placed 3rd in Class 4 in discus (All-State) and 9th in shot put. Posted area’s No. 2 marks in discus (119-6) and shot put (33-3). Region 4C: 4th in shot put and 5th in discus: Class 4 NWD: 3rd in discus and shot put.
Lauren Beatty
James Wood — Senior
Distance
Class 4: Placed 23rd in 1,600 and 6th in 4x800 (All-State). Posted area’s best marks in 800 (2:25.24) and 1,600 (5:16.56). Region 4C: 6th in 800. Class 4 NWD: 2nd in 1,600 and 3,200. Will run at Converse.
Victoria Corbit
Sherando — Senior
Jumps
Placed 5th in Class 4 in triple jump (All-State) and 14th in long jump. Posted area’s best marks in TJ (35-5) and LJ (17-7.5). Region 4C: 2nd in LJ and 3rd in TJ. Class 4 NWD: Champ in TJ and 2nd in LJ.
Madison Murphy
Millbrook — Junior
Distance
Class 4 state: 18th in 3,200. Posted area’s best mark in 3,200 (11:37.53) and No. 2 mark in 1,600 (5:25.04). Region 4C: 2nd in 3,200 and 13th in 1,600. Class 4 NWD: 3rd in 1,600 and 4th in 3,200.
Emeryce Worrell
Handley — Freshman
Sprints
Class 4: Placed 11th in 100, 12th in 200 and 7th in 4x100 (All-State). Posted area’s No. 2 mark in 100 (12.52) and No. 3 mark in 200 (26.20). Region 4C and Class 4 NWD: 2nd in 100 and 200.
Bailey Beard
Clarke Co. — Sophomore
Sprints/Jumps
Class 2 All-State in 200 (7th) and 100 (8th). Posted area’s No. 2 mark in long jump (16-6) and No. 3 mark in 100 (12.73). Region 2B and Bull Run District: Champ in 100 and 200.
Eva Winston
Sherando — Junior
Middle Distance/Jumps
Posted area’s No. 3 mark in 800 (2:28.92) and tied for No. 3 mark in high jump (4-10). Region 4C: 9th in HJ and 12th in 800. Class 4 NWD: 2nd in HJ and 3rd in 800.
Alivia Ricci
Handey — Junior
Pole Vault/Sprints
Posted area’s top mark in the pole vault (9-0). Class 4 state qualifier in PV. Region 4C: 3rd in PV and 2nd in 4x100. Class 4 NWD: 3rd in PV.
Emma Ahrens
Sherando — Junior
Distance
Class 4 state: 19th in 3,200. Posted area’s No. 2 mark in the 3,200 (11:41.90). Region 4C: 4th in 3,200. Class 4 NWD: 8th in 3,200.
Quetzali Angel-Perez
James Wood — Junior
Middle Distance
Posted area’s No. 2 mark in the 800 (2:27.50). Class 4: 6th in 4x800 (All-State). Region 4C: 7th in 800. Class 4 NWD: 2nd in 800.
Leah Kreeb
Clarke County — Junior
Jumps
Placed 4th in Class 2 in high jump (All-State). Posted area’s No. 2 mark in HJ (5-0). Region 2B: 2nd in HJ.
