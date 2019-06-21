Thais Agard, Sherando, freshman, sprints/jumps
Ava Derrick, Millbrook, senior, jumps
Becca Edlich, Millbrook, freshman, distance
Kenzi Fergus, Handley, senior, distance
Lina Guerrero, Millbrook, freshman, distance
Emily Muldowney, Millbrook, senior, distance
Sofia Posadas, Handley, sophomore, sprints/jumps
Kaitlyn Roberts, Sherando, senior, sprints/jumps
Brittnay Turner, Handley, sophomore, sprints/jumps
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.