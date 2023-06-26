• Omaie Aarami, James Wood sophomore, middle distance

• Nancy Annan, Millbrook junior, throws

• Kaylah Danjczek, Clarke County senior, hurdles

• Gracie Defibaugh, Sherando sophomore, middle distance

• Savannah Florek, Millbrook sophomore, middle distance/jumps

• Isabelle French, James Wood freshman, hurdles

• Znyah Johnson, Handley senior, pole vault

• Lillian Lovelace, James Wood senior, middle distance

• Tenley Mattison, James Wood freshman, jumps

• Madison Murphy, Millbrook senior, distance

• Reagan Myer, Clarke County sophomore, jumps/sprints

• Mason Rinker, Handley junior, throws

• Mercedes Silver, Sherando freshman, hurdles/sprints

• Lauren Thompson, James Wood freshman, middle distance

• Takira Washington, Handley senior, throws

