• Omaie Aarami, James Wood sophomore, middle distance
• Nancy Annan, Millbrook junior, throws
• Kaylah Danjczek, Clarke County senior, hurdles
• Gracie Defibaugh, Sherando sophomore, middle distance
• Savannah Florek, Millbrook sophomore, middle distance/jumps
• Isabelle French, James Wood freshman, hurdles
• Znyah Johnson, Handley senior, pole vault
• Lillian Lovelace, James Wood senior, middle distance
• Tenley Mattison, James Wood freshman, jumps
• Madison Murphy, Millbrook senior, distance
• Reagan Myer, Clarke County sophomore, jumps/sprints
• Mason Rinker, Handley junior, throws
• Mercedes Silver, Sherando freshman, hurdles/sprints
• Lauren Thompson, James Wood freshman, middle distance
• Takira Washington, Handley senior, throws
