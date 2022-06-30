• Olivia Boyce, James Wood freshman, jumps/sprints
• Alana Bradford, James Wood senior, jumps/sprints
• Kaylah Danjczek, Clarke County junior, hurdles/sprints
• Becca Edlich, Millbrook senior, distance
• Elena Farinholt, James Wood senior, distance
• Mikayla Freimuth, Handley senior, middle distance
• Jocelyn Hempel, James Wood junior, jumps/sprints
• Abbie Hendershot, James Wood senior, throws
• Madison Hobson, Handley sophomore, sprints
• Ella Kiesewalter, James Wood sophomore, sprints
• Lillian Lovelace, James Wood junior, hurdles
• Ruby Ostrander, James Wood freshman, distance
• Ellen Smith, Clarke County senior, middle distance
• Teya Starley, Clarke County freshman, distance
• Kaylin Upson, Millbrook senior, hurdles
