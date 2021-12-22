Jack Thome
Handley — Senior
Posted stroke averages of 77 (18 holes) and 39.3 (9 holes). Shot 77 at the Class 4 Northwestern District tournament (tied for 2nd), 76 at the Region 4C tournament (6th) and 77 at the Class 4 state tournament (tied for 17th). Shot 75 in quad at Cacapon in Berkeley Springs, W.Va. (2nd).
William Croyle
Millbrook — Senior
Posted stroke averages of 79.6 (18 holes) and 39.8 (9 holes). Shot an 81 at the Class 4 Northwestern District tournament (tied for 6th) and 80 at the Region 4C tournament. Shot 77 at the first district mini (3rd) and Licklider tournaments.
Caden Ganczak
Wood — Sophomore
Posted stroke averages of 78 (18 holes) and 39 (9 holes). Shot 77 at the Class 4 Northwestern District tournament (tied for 2nd) and 77 at the Region 4C tournament (tied for 7th). Shot 75 at the Skyline Invitational (tied for first).
Austin Smith
Handley — Senior
Posted stroke averages of 82 (18 holes) and 41 (9 holes). Shot 89 at the Class 4 Northwestern District tournament and 81 at the Region 4C tournament. Shot an 80 in quad at Cacapon in Berkeley Springs (4th).
Nick Gressley
Millbrook — Senior
Posted stroke averages of 83.4 (18 holes) and 41.7 (9 holes). Shot 79 at the Class 4 Northwestern District tournament (5th) and 79 at the Region 4C tournament. Shot 79 at the Gunter (tied for 9th).
Luke Davis
Wood — Senior
Posted stroke averages of 83 (18 holes) and 41 (9 holes). Shot an 81 at the Class 4 Northwestern District tournament (tied for 6th) and a season-best 79 at the Region 4C tournament.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.