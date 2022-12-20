Sam Thome
Handley — Junior
Posted a stroke average of 76.2. Shot 78 at the Class 4 Northwestern District tournament (tied for 3rd), 75 at the Region 4C tournament (tied for 3rd) and 81 at the Class 4 state tournament (tied for 39th). Shot a 72 at the Skyline Invitational (fourth).
Rich Pell
Millbrook — Junior
Posted a stroke average of 83. Shot 80 at the Class 4 Northwestern District tournament (tied for 6th) and 82 at the Region 4C tournament. Also shot 80s at the Skyline Invitational and the Bryan Gunter Memorial.
Jag Fitzsimmons
Handley — Junior
Posted a stroke average of 79.1. Shot 85 at the Class 4 Northwestern District tournament and 85 at the Region 4C tournament. Shot a 73 at the Bryan Gunter Memorial (tied for 8th).
Brayden Rockwell
James Wood — Sophomore
Posted a stroke average of 81.4. Shot an 82 at the Class 4 Northwestern District tournament and 82 at the Region 4C tournament. Shot a 76 at the Bryan Gunter Memorial.
Jackson Bouder
Handley — Junior
Posted a stroke average of 82.5. Shot a season-best 77 at the Class 4 Northwestern District tournament (2nd) and 84 at the Region 4C tournament.
Braeden Crawford
James Wood — Junior
Posted a stroke average of 82.2. Shot 85 at the Class 4 Northwestern District tournament. Shot a 76 at the Bryan Gunter Memorial.
