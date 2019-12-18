Jackson Lynch
James Wood — Senior
Posted stroke averages of 80.7 (18 holes) and 40.1 (9 holes). Shot 82 at the Class 4 Northwestern District tournament to tie for fourth. Shot 77 at the Region 4C tournament to tie for 10th. Shot 78 in the second round of the Bryan Gunter Memorial (tied for the sixth-best Round 2 score).
Carson Baker
James Wood — Junior
Posted stroke averages of 84.6 (18 holes) and 38.9 (9 holes). Shot 84 at the Class 4 Northwestern District tournament to tie for 10th. Shot 93 at the Region 4C tournament to place 42nd. Shot 74 in the second round of the Bryan Gunter Memorial (tied for fourth-best Round 2 score).
Parker Gregg
Sherando — Senior
Posted a stroke average of 82.9. Shot 89 at the Class 4 Northwestern District tournament to place 17th. Shot 87 at the Region 4C tournament to tie for 30th. Shot 79 at the Class 4 Northwestern District mini to tie for fourth.
Cody Williams
Handley — Senior
Posted a stroke average of 83.6. Shot a 93 at the Class 4 Northwestern District tournament to place 25th. Shot 76 at the Skyline Invitational to lead all area golfers. Shot 83 at the Northwestern District mini to tie for eighth.
Brennan Smith
Handley — Senior
Posted a stroke average of 84.6. Shot 85 at the Class 4 Northwestern District tournament to tie for 13th. Shot 87 at the Region 4C tournament to tie for 30th. Shot 79 at the Curly Licklider Invitational.
Jack Thome
Handley — Sophomore
Posted a stroke average of 84.1. Shot 83 at the Class 4 Northwestern District tournament to tie for seventh. Shot 89 at the Region 4C tournament to tie for 38th. Shot 81 at the Curly Licklider Invitational.
