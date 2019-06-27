Ivy Rosenberry
James Wood — Junior
Pitcher
Posted a 16-6 record with a 0.75 ERA. Struck out 200 batters in 132.2 innings. At the plate led the Colonels with a .500 average and led the area with seven home runs and 26 RBIs. Was the Northwestern District and Region 4C Player of the Year and was a first team All-State selection.
Lauren Smith
Sherando — Junior
Pitcher
Was 11-5 with a 2.41 ERA. Struck out 98 in 96 innings. At the plate, hit .429, tied for the team lead with five home runs and led the Warriors with 24 RBIs. Was a first team All-Northwestern District and a second team All-Region 4C pick as a DP/flex.
Veronika Lord
Sherando — Junior
Catcher
Hit .450, tying for the team lead with five homers. Scored 20 runs, drove in 19 and swiped a team-leading nine bases. Was a first team All-Northwestern District and a second team All-Region 4C pick.
Isabel Hall
Sherando — Freshman
First Base
Hit .375 with four home runs. Scored 13 runs and drove in nine. Was a first team All-Northwestern District and All-Region 4C selection.
Olivia Miller
James Wood — Sophomore
Second Base
Hit .318 and scored a team-leading 21 runs for the Colonels. Drove in 13 runs and stole six bases.
Sierra Strosnider
Sherando — Junior
Shortstop
Hit .397 and tied for the team lead with five homers. Scored 26 runs, drove in 21 and swiped eight bases. Was a first team All-Northwestern District and a second team All-Region 4C pick.
Hannah Davis
James Wood — Senior
Third Base
Hit .316 and smacked three homers for the Colonels. Scored 18 runs and drove in 13. Was a second team All-Northwestern District selection.
Blake Conner
Sherando — Junior
Outfield
Led the Warriors with a .471 average and led the area by scoring 30 runs. Tied for the team lead with five homers, drove in 17 and stole four bases. Was a first team All-Northwestern District and All-Region 4C pick.
Mackenzie McCarty
James Wood — Junior
Outfield
Hit .365 and scored 16 runs for the Colonels. Also plated eight runs and stole six bases. Was a first team All-Northwestern District pick and a second team All-Region 4C pick.
Brooke Moses
Sherando — Senior
Outfield
Batted .391, scoring 21 runs and driving in 22. Tied for the team lead with five homers and also swiped four bases. Was a first team All-Northwestern District and a Region 4C selection.
Alyssa Hoggatt
Clarke County — Sophomore
Outfield
Batted a team-leading .453, driving in a team-leading 21 runs and was second on the team by scoring 16 runs. Was a first Team All-Bull Run District and All-Region 2B selection.
Meghan Stokes
Handley — Senior
Utility
Led the area with .571 batting average. Belted a team-leading four home runs, drove in a team-leading 21 runs and had a .642 slugging percentage. Was a first team All-Northwestern District and second team All-Region 4C selection.
Sophie Pell
Millbrook — Junior
Utility
Led the Pioneers with a .396 average and scored a team-high 21 runs. Belted two homers and drove in nine runs. Was a second team All-Northwestern District selection.
Jenna Burkhamer
James Wood — Sophomore
Designated hitter
Was second on the Colonels with a .393 batting average and thanks to 14 walks had a .521 on-base percentage. Smacked two homers, drove in 14 and scored 12 times.
