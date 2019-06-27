Rebecca Boone, James Wood, Senior Catcher
Afton Sykes, James Wood, Junior Infield
Haley Kaiser, James Wood, Senior Infield
Danielle Vanderhoof, Millbrook, Senior Infield
Kiley Ramey, Clarke County, Junior Infield
Emma Badnek, Millbrook, Junior Infield
Dana Ramey, Clarke County, Junior Outfield
Sarah Rhinehart, Sherando, Senior Outfield
Kacie Turner, Clarke County, Freshman Utility
Ellie Taylor, Clarke County, Freshman Designated hitter
