Madison Koeller
Millbrook — Junior
Setter
Koeller had an area-best 900 assists and 103 aces. Ranked 5th in digs (263), 6th in blocks (54) and 10th in kills (133). Class 4 All-State 2nd team. Region 4C 1st team. Class 4 Northwestern District and Winchester Star Player of the Year.
Madelyn White
Millbrook — Senior
Outside Hitter
White had an area-best 374 kills. Ranked 3rd in digs (282) and tied for 7th in aces (56). Class 4 All-State 2nd team. Region 4C and Class 4 Northwestern District 1st team. Will play beach for NCAA Division I Central Arkansas.
Autumn Stroop
Millbrook — Senior
Libero
Stroop had an area-best 519 digs. Ranked 7th in assists (83) and 9th in aces (52). Class 4 All-State, Region 4C and Class 4 Northwestern District 1st team. Will play beach for NCAA Division I Texas A&M-Corpus Christi.
Lindsay Pifer
Handley — Junior
Setter/Outside Hitter
Pifer tied for third in the area in aces (89) and ranked 5th in assists (252) and 7th in kills (192) and digs (245). Region 4C 2nd team and Class 4 Northwestern District 1st team.
Katey Matthews
Wood — Senior
Setter/Opposite
Matthews ranked 2nd in the area in aces (92), 4th in assists (357) and 8th in kills (156) and digs (210). Region 4C 2nd team and Class 4 Northwestern District 1st team.
Regan Minney
Sherando — Senior
Outside Hitter
Ranked 3rd in the area in kills (323) and 5th in aces (81). Had 187 digs. Region 4C 2nd team and Class 4 Northwestern District 1st team.
Ariel Helmick
Millbrook — Senior
Outside Hitter
Helmick ranked 4th in the area in kills (313) and 6th in digs (249). Region 4C and Class 4 Northwestern District 1st team.
Lexi Taylor
Wood — Sophomore
Middle Hitter
Taylor ranked 3rd in the area in blocks (64) and 9th in kills (137). Region 4C and Class 4 Northwestern District 2nd team.
Bella Stem
Clarke — Senior
Outside Hitter
Stem ranked 2nd in the area in kills (336), Had 183 digs and 48 aces. Region 2B and Bull Run District 1st team.
