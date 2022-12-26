Madison Koeller

Millbrook — Senior 

Setter

Koeller had an area-best 850 assists and 88 aces. Ranked 4th in blocks (59). Had 184 digs. Class 4 All-State 1st Team. Region 4C and Class 4 Northwestern District Player of the Year. Will play for NCAA Division I Bryant. 

Lindsay Pifer

Handley — Senior

Outside hitter/setter

Pifer ranked 3rd in the area in kills (269) and digs (261) and 7th in assists (221). Had 43 aces. Region 4C 2nd Team and Class 4 Northwestern District 1st Team.

Brenna Corbin

Wood — Freshman

Outside hitter/defensive specialist

Corbin ranked 4th in the area in aces (58), 6th in digs (248) and 7th in kills (163). Class 4 All-State, Region 4C and Class 4 Northwestern District 1st Team. 

Paige Ahakuelo

Wood — Junior

Setter

Ahakuelo ranked 3rd in the area in assists (455) and 10th in digs (193). Had 37 aces. Region 4C 2nd Team and Class 4 Northwestern District 1st Team.

Ashley Roberts

Millbrook — Senior

Middle hitter

Roberts ranked 2nd in the area in blocks (68) and 10th in aces (50). Had 140 kills. Region 4C 2nd Team and Class 4 Northwestern District 1st Team.

Carsyn Vincent

Wood — Senior

Libero

Vincent ranked 2nd in the area in digs (373) and aces (68). Had 76 assists. Region 4C 2nd Team and Class 4 Northwestern District 1st Team.

Gracie Behneke

Millbrook — Junior

Outside hitter

Behneke ranked 4th in the area in kills (254). Had 184 digs and 40 aces. Region 4C 2nd Team and Class 4 Northwestern District 1st Team.

Kennedy Spaid 

Wood — Freshman

Outside hitter

Spaid had an area-best 313 kills. Had 128 digs and 30 aces. Class 4 All-State, Region 4C and Class 4 Northwestern District 1st Team. 

Anna Spencer

Clarke — Junior

Outside hitter

Spencer ranked 2nd in the area in kills (272) and tied for 6th in aces (53). Had 170 digs. Region 2B and Bull Run District 1st Team. 

Natalia Rodriguez Gonzalez

Clarke — Senior 

Libero

Rodriguez Gonzalez had an area-best 410 digs. Region 2B and Bull Run District 1st Team.

