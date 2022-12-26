Madison Koeller
Millbrook — Senior
Setter
Koeller had an area-best 850 assists and 88 aces. Ranked 4th in blocks (59). Had 184 digs. Class 4 All-State 1st Team. Region 4C and Class 4 Northwestern District Player of the Year. Will play for NCAA Division I Bryant.
Lindsay Pifer
Handley — Senior
Outside hitter/setter
Pifer ranked 3rd in the area in kills (269) and digs (261) and 7th in assists (221). Had 43 aces. Region 4C 2nd Team and Class 4 Northwestern District 1st Team.
Brenna Corbin
Wood — Freshman
Outside hitter/defensive specialist
Corbin ranked 4th in the area in aces (58), 6th in digs (248) and 7th in kills (163). Class 4 All-State, Region 4C and Class 4 Northwestern District 1st Team.
Paige Ahakuelo
Wood — Junior
Setter
Ahakuelo ranked 3rd in the area in assists (455) and 10th in digs (193). Had 37 aces. Region 4C 2nd Team and Class 4 Northwestern District 1st Team.
Ashley Roberts
Millbrook — Senior
Middle hitter
Roberts ranked 2nd in the area in blocks (68) and 10th in aces (50). Had 140 kills. Region 4C 2nd Team and Class 4 Northwestern District 1st Team.
Carsyn Vincent
Wood — Senior
Libero
Vincent ranked 2nd in the area in digs (373) and aces (68). Had 76 assists. Region 4C 2nd Team and Class 4 Northwestern District 1st Team.
Gracie Behneke
Millbrook — Junior
Outside hitter
Behneke ranked 4th in the area in kills (254). Had 184 digs and 40 aces. Region 4C 2nd Team and Class 4 Northwestern District 1st Team.
Kennedy Spaid
Wood — Freshman
Outside hitter
Spaid had an area-best 313 kills. Had 128 digs and 30 aces. Class 4 All-State, Region 4C and Class 4 Northwestern District 1st Team.
Anna Spencer
Clarke — Junior
Outside hitter
Spencer ranked 2nd in the area in kills (272) and tied for 6th in aces (53). Had 170 digs. Region 2B and Bull Run District 1st Team.
Natalia Rodriguez Gonzalez
Clarke — Senior
Libero
Rodriguez Gonzalez had an area-best 410 digs. Region 2B and Bull Run District 1st Team.
