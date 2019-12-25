Ashley Brown, Sherando senior setter

Katie Costin, James Wood senior middle blocker

Saige Garver, Sherando sophomore outside hitter

Alyssa Hoggatt, Clarke County junior setter

Madison Koeller, Millbrook freshman setter/opposite

Regan Minney, Sherando sophomore libero

Reagan Newhouse, Sherando senior right side

Emilie Pifer, Handley junior outside hitter

Kate Rudolph, Handley junior setter

Mya Swiger, Handley sophomore libero

