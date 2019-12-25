Ashley Brown, Sherando senior setter
Katie Costin, James Wood senior middle blocker
Saige Garver, Sherando sophomore outside hitter
Alyssa Hoggatt, Clarke County junior setter
Madison Koeller, Millbrook freshman setter/opposite
Regan Minney, Sherando sophomore libero
Reagan Newhouse, Sherando senior right side
Emilie Pifer, Handley junior outside hitter
Kate Rudolph, Handley junior setter
Mya Swiger, Handley sophomore libero
