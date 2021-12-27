Melia Burch, Wood junior outside hitter

Saige Garver, Sherando senior outside hitter

Mackenzie Ingrassia, Sherando senior setter

Victoria McCauley, Millbrook senior defensive specialist

Abby Peace, Clarke senior middle hitter

Ashley Roberts, Millbrook junior middle hitter

Natalia Rodriguez, Clarke junior libero

Mya Swiger, Handley senior libero

Carsyn Vincent, Wood junior libero

— Contact Robert Niedzwiecki at rniedzwiecki@winchesterstar.com

Follow on Twitter @WinStarSports1

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.