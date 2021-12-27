Melia Burch, Wood junior outside hitter
Saige Garver, Sherando senior outside hitter
Mackenzie Ingrassia, Sherando senior setter
Victoria McCauley, Millbrook senior defensive specialist
Abby Peace, Clarke senior middle hitter
Ashley Roberts, Millbrook junior middle hitter
Natalia Rodriguez, Clarke junior libero
Mya Swiger, Handley senior libero
Carsyn Vincent, Wood junior libero
