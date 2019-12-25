Tori Johnson
Millbrook — Senior
Outside Hitter
Johnson had an area-best 365 kills. Ranked third with 204 digs. Had 40 aces and 24 blocks. Class 4 all-state second team. Region 4C first team. Class 4 Northwestern District Player of the Year. Will attend NCAA Division I Texas A&M-Corpus Christi for beach volleyball.
Skylar Johnson
Millbrook — Junior
Outside Hitter/Setter
Johnson ranked 7th in the area in aces (51), tied for 7th in digs (140) and 10th in assists (122). Had 134 kills. Region 4C 2nd team. Class 4 Northwestern District first team. Verbal commit to NCAA Division I Long Beach State for beach volleyball.
Kristyna Van Sickler
James Wood — Junior
Outside Hitter
Van Sickler ranked 2nd in the area with 276 kills, 4th with 55 aces and tied for 7th with 140 digs. Class 4 all-state 2nd team. Region 4C and Class 4 Northwestern District first team.
Jordan Weir
Millbrook — Senior
Middle Hitter
Weir ranked 2nd in the area with 119 blocks and 9th with 144 kills. Region 4C 2nd team. Class 4 Northwestern District first team.
Liz Wallace
Clarke County — Senior
Middle Hitter
Wallace led the area with 147 blocks. Ranked 5th with 54 aces and 7th with 157 kills. Region 2B and Bull Run District first team.
Lainie Putt
James Wood — Junior
Right Side Hitter
Putt ranked 4th in the area with 191 kills and 8th with 37 blocks. Region 4C 2nd team. Class 4 Northwestern District 1st team.
Jessica Cleveland
Millbrook — Junior
Libero
Cleveland ranked 2nd in the area with 221 digs. Had 41 aces. Region 4C 2nd team. Class 4 Northwestern District first team.
Olivia Biggs
James Wood — Senior
Middle Blocker
Biggs ranked 10th in the area with 33 blocks. Had 132 kills. Region 4C 2nd team. Class 4 Northwestern District first team.
Hanna Plasters
James Wood — Senior
Setter
Plasters led the area with 523 assists. Ranked 2nd with 56 aces. Region 4C and Class 4 Northwestern District first team.
Grace Frigaard
James Wood — Senior
Outside Hitter
Frigaard ranked 3rd in the area with 209 kills. Had 31 aces. Region 4C and Class 4 Northwestern District first team.
