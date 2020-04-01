Mac Gordon headshot

Mac Gordon

Cam Gordon

Handley — Sophomore

106 pounds

Gordon (46-9) placed 3rd in Class 4 state and Region 4C. Won Class 4 Northwestern District tournament. Ranked 5th in area with 22 pins.

Cannon Long

Clarke County — Freshman

106 pounds

Long (41-12) placed 3rd in Class 2 state and Region 2B. 2nd in Bull Run District. Had 16 pins.

Keagan Judd

Sherando — Freshman

113 pounds

Judd (33-2) won the Class 4 state, Region 4C and Class 4 Northwestern District tournaments. Had 15 pins.

Aidan Barton

James Wood — Junior

126 pounds

Barton (22-13) was a Class 4 state qualifier. 3rd in Region 4C and Class 4 Northwestern District. Had 11 pins.

Mac Gordon

Handley — Senior

132 pounds

Gordon (27-3) placed 3rd in Class 4 state and Region 4C. Won Class 4 Northwestern District tournament. Had 15 pins.

Chris Nuss

James Wood — Junior

138 pounds

Nuss (32-6) placed 4th in Class 4 state. 2nd in Region 4C and Class 4 Northwestern District. Had 15 pins.

Heath Rudolph

Sherando — Junior

145 pounds

Rudolph (36-8) placed 5th in Class 4 state. 2nd in Region 4C and Class 4 Northwestern District. Had 16 pins.

Matt Alderman

James Wood — Senior

145 pounds

Alderman (31-9) was a Class 4 state qualifier. 3rd in Region 4C and Class 4 Northwestern District. Tied for 7th in area with 19 pins.

Joey Vitola

James Wood — Junior

152 pounds

Vitola (21-6) was a Region 4C qualifier. 2nd in Class 4 Northwestern District. Had 15 pins.

Hunter Thompson

Handley — Senior

160 pounds

Thompson (44-8) was a Class 4 state qualifier. 4th in Region 4C. 3rd in Class 4 Northwestern District. Tied for 9th in area with 18 pins. Will compete for Shenandoah.

Kingsley Menifee

Handley — Freshman

182 pounds

Menifee (40-8) was a Class 4 state qualifier. 2nd in Region 4C and Class 4 Northwestern District. Ranked 4th in area with 23 pins.

Daniel Flores

Millbrook — Senior

195 pounds

Flores (32-11) was a Region 4C qualifier. 3rd in Class 4 Northwestern District. Had 17 pins.

Rodd’ney Davenport

Handley — Freshman

220 pounds

Davenport (25-12) was a Class 4 state qualifier. 4th in Region 4C. 3rd in Class 4 Northwestern District. Tied for 7th in area with 19 pins.

Aydan Willis

Sherando — Sophomore

220 pounds

Willis (20-9) was a Region 4C qualifier. 2nd in Class 4 Northwestern District. Had 9 pins.

Noah Johnson

Handley — Sophomore

285 pounds

Johnson (31-15) was a Region 4C qualifier. 2nd in Class 4 Northwestern District. Led the area with 28 pins.

