Cam Gordon
Handley — Sophomore
106 pounds
Gordon (46-9) placed 3rd in Class 4 state and Region 4C. Won Class 4 Northwestern District tournament. Ranked 5th in area with 22 pins.
Cannon Long
Clarke County — Freshman
106 pounds
Long (41-12) placed 3rd in Class 2 state and Region 2B. 2nd in Bull Run District. Had 16 pins.
Keagan Judd
Sherando — Freshman
113 pounds
Judd (33-2) won the Class 4 state, Region 4C and Class 4 Northwestern District tournaments. Had 15 pins.
Aidan Barton
James Wood — Junior
126 pounds
Barton (22-13) was a Class 4 state qualifier. 3rd in Region 4C and Class 4 Northwestern District. Had 11 pins.
Mac Gordon
Handley — Senior
132 pounds
Gordon (27-3) placed 3rd in Class 4 state and Region 4C. Won Class 4 Northwestern District tournament. Had 15 pins.
Chris Nuss
James Wood — Junior
138 pounds
Nuss (32-6) placed 4th in Class 4 state. 2nd in Region 4C and Class 4 Northwestern District. Had 15 pins.
Heath Rudolph
Sherando — Junior
145 pounds
Rudolph (36-8) placed 5th in Class 4 state. 2nd in Region 4C and Class 4 Northwestern District. Had 16 pins.
Matt Alderman
James Wood — Senior
145 pounds
Alderman (31-9) was a Class 4 state qualifier. 3rd in Region 4C and Class 4 Northwestern District. Tied for 7th in area with 19 pins.
Joey Vitola
James Wood — Junior
152 pounds
Vitola (21-6) was a Region 4C qualifier. 2nd in Class 4 Northwestern District. Had 15 pins.
Hunter Thompson
Handley — Senior
160 pounds
Thompson (44-8) was a Class 4 state qualifier. 4th in Region 4C. 3rd in Class 4 Northwestern District. Tied for 9th in area with 18 pins. Will compete for Shenandoah.
Kingsley Menifee
Handley — Freshman
182 pounds
Menifee (40-8) was a Class 4 state qualifier. 2nd in Region 4C and Class 4 Northwestern District. Ranked 4th in area with 23 pins.
Daniel Flores
Millbrook — Senior
195 pounds
Flores (32-11) was a Region 4C qualifier. 3rd in Class 4 Northwestern District. Had 17 pins.
Rodd’ney Davenport
Handley — Freshman
220 pounds
Davenport (25-12) was a Class 4 state qualifier. 4th in Region 4C. 3rd in Class 4 Northwestern District. Tied for 7th in area with 19 pins.
Aydan Willis
Sherando — Sophomore
220 pounds
Willis (20-9) was a Region 4C qualifier. 2nd in Class 4 Northwestern District. Had 9 pins.
Noah Johnson
Handley — Sophomore
285 pounds
Johnson (31-15) was a Region 4C qualifier. 2nd in Class 4 Northwestern District. Led the area with 28 pins.
