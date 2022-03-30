Hayden Thompson
Handley — Freshman
106 pounds
Thompson (44-8) placed 5th in Class 4 state. 2nd in Region 4C. Won Class 4 Northwestern District tournament. Had 18 pins.
Colton Bendure
Wood — Freshman
113 pounds
Bendure (29-4) placed 2nd in Class 4 state. Won the Region 4C and Class 4 Northwestern District tournaments. Had 17 pins.
Anthony Lucchiani
Sherando — Freshman
120 pounds
Lucchiani (44-6) won the Class 4 state, Region 4C and Class 4 Northwestern District tournaments. Ranked 5th in area with 26 pins.
Nick Baker
Handley — Sophomore
120 pounds
Baker (42-5) placed 2nd in Class 4 state, Region 4C and the Class 4 Northwestern District. Had 18 pins.
Tyler Koerner
Sherando — Junior
126 pounds
Koerner (28-10) placed 4th in Class 4 state. 2nd in Region 4C and Class 4 Northwestern District. Had 15 pins.
Braden Sitton
Wood — Senior
132 pounds
Sitton (34-7) placed 5th in Class 4 state. Won the Region 4C and Class 4 Northwestern District tournaments. Had 18 pins.
Blake Jacobson
Clarke — Freshman
138 pounds
Jacobson (42-5) placed 3rd in Class 2 state. 2nd in Region 2B. Won Bull Run District tournament. Ranked 7th in area with 23 pins.
Keagan Judd
Sherando — Junior
145 pounds
Judd (45-4) won the Class 4 state, Region 4C and Class 4 Northwestern District tournaments. Tied for 10th in area with 20 pins.
Cannon Long
Clarke — Junior
145 pounds
Long (47-7) placed 3rd in Class 2 state. 2nd in Region 2B and Bull Run District. Tied for first in area with 35 pins.
Brogan Teter
Sherando — Junior
152 pounds
Teter (41-9) placed 5th in Class 4 state. 3rd in Region 4C. 2nd in Class 4 Northwestern District. Tied for 10th in area with 20 pins.
Simon Bishop
Handley — Junior
160 pounds
Bishop (47-3) placed 3rd in Class 4 state. Won the Region 4C and Class 4 Northwestern District tournaments. Ranked fourth in area with 30 pins.
Trace Mansfield
Clarke — Senior
195 pounds
Mansfield (41-6) placed 2nd in Class 2 state. Won Region 2B and Bull Run District tournaments. Region 2B Wrestler of the Year. Tied for first in area with 35 pins.
Aydan Willis
Sherando — Senior
220 pounds
Willis (26-5) placed 2nd in Class 4 state. Won the Region 4C and Class 4 Northwestern District tournaments. Had 16 pins.
Michael Perozich
Clarke — Senior
220 pounds
Perozich (41-6) placed 2nd in Class 2 state. Won Region 2B and Bull Run District tournaments. Ranked 3rd in area with 31 pins.
Jett Helmut
Millbrook — Junior
285 pounds
Helmut (30-6) placed 4th in Class 4 state. 2nd in Region 4C. Won Class 4 Northwestern District tournament. Had 19 pins.
