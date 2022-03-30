Trace Mansfield headshot

Trace Mansfield

Hayden Thompson

Handley — Freshman

106 pounds

Thompson (44-8) placed 5th in Class 4 state. 2nd in Region 4C. Won Class 4 Northwestern District tournament. Had 18 pins.

Colton Bendure

Wood — Freshman

113 pounds

Bendure (29-4) placed 2nd in Class 4 state. Won the Region 4C and Class 4 Northwestern District tournaments. Had 17 pins.

Anthony Lucchiani

Sherando — Freshman

120 pounds

Lucchiani (44-6) won the Class 4 state, Region 4C and Class 4 Northwestern District tournaments. Ranked 5th in area with 26 pins.

Nick Baker

Handley — Sophomore

120 pounds

Baker (42-5) placed 2nd in Class 4 state, Region 4C and the Class 4 Northwestern District. Had 18 pins.

Tyler Koerner

Sherando — Junior

126 pounds

Koerner (28-10) placed 4th in Class 4 state. 2nd in Region 4C and Class 4 Northwestern District. Had 15 pins.

Braden Sitton

Wood — Senior

132 pounds

Sitton (34-7) placed 5th in Class 4 state. Won the Region 4C and Class 4 Northwestern District tournaments. Had 18 pins.

Blake Jacobson

Clarke — Freshman

138 pounds

Jacobson (42-5) placed 3rd in Class 2 state. 2nd in Region 2B. Won Bull Run District tournament. Ranked 7th in area with 23 pins.

Keagan Judd

Sherando — Junior

145 pounds

Judd (45-4) won the Class 4 state, Region 4C and Class 4 Northwestern District tournaments. Tied for 10th in area with 20 pins.

Cannon Long

Clarke — Junior

145 pounds

Long (47-7) placed 3rd in Class 2 state. 2nd in Region 2B and Bull Run District. Tied for first in area with 35 pins.

Brogan Teter

Sherando — Junior

152 pounds

Teter (41-9) placed 5th in Class 4 state. 3rd in Region 4C. 2nd in Class 4 Northwestern District. Tied for 10th in area with 20 pins.

Simon Bishop

Handley — Junior

160 pounds

Bishop (47-3) placed 3rd in Class 4 state. Won the Region 4C and Class 4 Northwestern District tournaments. Ranked fourth in area with 30 pins.

Trace Mansfield

Clarke — Senior

195 pounds

Mansfield (41-6) placed 2nd in Class 2 state. Won Region 2B and Bull Run District tournaments. Region 2B Wrestler of the Year. Tied for first in area with 35 pins.

Aydan Willis

Sherando — Senior

220 pounds

Willis (26-5) placed 2nd in Class 4 state. Won the Region 4C and Class 4 Northwestern District tournaments. Had 16 pins.

Michael Perozich

Clarke — Senior

220 pounds

Perozich (41-6) placed 2nd in Class 2 state. Won Region 2B and Bull Run District tournaments. Ranked 3rd in area with 31 pins.

Jett Helmut

Millbrook — Junior

285 pounds

Helmut (30-6) placed 4th in Class 4 state. 2nd in Region 4C. Won Class 4 Northwestern District tournament. Had 19 pins.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.