James Wood — Freshman

106 pounds

Mooney (41-11) placed 5th in Class 4 state. 2nd in Region 4C. Won Class 4 Northwestern District tournament. Had 17 pins.

Colton Bendure

James Wood — Sophomore

120 pounds

Bendure (45-2) won the Class 4 state, Region 4C and Class 4 Northwestern District tournaments. Tied for 8th in area in wins and had a team-high 25 pins.

Hayden Thompson

Handley — Sophomore

120 pounds

Thompson (48-13) placed 6th in Class 4 state. 3rd in Region 4C and Class 4 Northwestern District. Tied for 6th in area in wins and had 28 pins.

Anthony Lucchiani

Sherando — Sophomore

126 pounds

Lucchiani (53-2) won the Class 4 state, Region 4C and Class 4 Northwestern District tournaments. 3rd in area in wins and tied for 7th with 33 pins.

Nick Baker

Handley — Junior

132 pounds

Baker (49-4) placed 2nd at Class 4 state. Won the Region 4C and Class 4 Northwestern District tournaments. 5th in area in wins and 10th with 30 pins.

Tyler Koerner

Sherando — Senior

132 pounds

Koerner (22-7) placed 6th in Class 4 state. 2nd in Region 4C and Class 4 Northwestern District. Had 16 pins. Career record of 78-26.

James Battulga

James Wood — Sophomore

138 pounds

Battulga (45-10) placed 4th in Class 4 state. Won the Region 4C and Class 4 Northwestern District tournaments. Tied for 9th in area in wins and had 17 pins.

Brogan Teter

Sherando — Senior

144 pounds

Teter (41-9) placed 3rd in Class 4 state. 2nd in Region 4C. Won Class 4 Northwestern District tournament. Had 21 pins. Career record of 113-31.

Blake Jacobson

Clarke County — Sophomore

144 pounds

Jacobson (59-6) placed 3rd in Class 2 state. Named Region 2B and Bull Run District Wrestler of the Year after winning both tournaments. Led area in wins and 3rd with 38 pins.

Keagan Judd

Sherando — Senior

150 pounds

Judd (52-1) won the Class 4 state, Region 4C and Class 4 Northwestern District tournaments. 4th in area in wins and 6th in pins with 34. Career record of 134-7 with three state titles.

Cannon Long

Clarke County — Senior

157 pounds

Long (56-2) placed 2nd in Class 2 state. Won Region 2B and Bull Run District tournaments. 2nd in area in wins and tied for 1st with 41 pins. 157-25 career record.

Simon Bishop

Handley — Senior

165 pounds

Bishop (48-5) placed 2nd at Class 4 state. 3rd in Region 4C. 2nd in Class 4 Northwestern District. Tied for 6th in area in wins and tied for 1st with 41 pins. 152-17 career record. Will wrestle for Case Western Reserve.

Jason Coleman

Millbrook — Senior

175 pounds

Coleman (35-19) was a Class 4 state qualifier. 3rd in Region 4C and Class 4 Northwestern District. Had 24 pins. 56-39 career record.

Ezra Doyle-Naegeli

Millbrook — Sophomore

215 pounds

Doyle-Naegeli (42-19) was a Class 4 state qualifier. 3rd in Region 4C. 2nd in Class 4 Northwestern District. Tied for team lead with 28 pins.

Jett Helmut

Millbrook — Senior

285 pounds

Helmut (43-10) was a Class 4 state qualifier. 3rd in Region 4C. 2nd in Class 4 Northwestern District. Tied for team lead with 28 pins. 73-16 record in final two seasons.

