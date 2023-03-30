Max Mooney
James Wood — Freshman
106 pounds
Mooney (41-11) placed 5th in Class 4 state. 2nd in Region 4C. Won Class 4 Northwestern District tournament. Had 17 pins.
Colton Bendure
James Wood — Sophomore
120 pounds
Bendure (45-2) won the Class 4 state, Region 4C and Class 4 Northwestern District tournaments. Tied for 8th in area in wins and had a team-high 25 pins.
Hayden Thompson
Handley — Sophomore
120 pounds
Thompson (48-13) placed 6th in Class 4 state. 3rd in Region 4C and Class 4 Northwestern District. Tied for 6th in area in wins and had 28 pins.
Anthony Lucchiani
Sherando — Sophomore
126 pounds
Lucchiani (53-2) won the Class 4 state, Region 4C and Class 4 Northwestern District tournaments. 3rd in area in wins and tied for 7th with 33 pins.
Nick Baker
Handley — Junior
132 pounds
Baker (49-4) placed 2nd at Class 4 state. Won the Region 4C and Class 4 Northwestern District tournaments. 5th in area in wins and 10th with 30 pins.
Tyler Koerner
Sherando — Senior
132 pounds
Koerner (22-7) placed 6th in Class 4 state. 2nd in Region 4C and Class 4 Northwestern District. Had 16 pins. Career record of 78-26.
James Battulga
James Wood — Sophomore
138 pounds
Battulga (45-10) placed 4th in Class 4 state. Won the Region 4C and Class 4 Northwestern District tournaments. Tied for 9th in area in wins and had 17 pins.
Brogan Teter
Sherando — Senior
144 pounds
Teter (41-9) placed 3rd in Class 4 state. 2nd in Region 4C. Won Class 4 Northwestern District tournament. Had 21 pins. Career record of 113-31.
Blake Jacobson
Clarke County — Sophomore
144 pounds
Jacobson (59-6) placed 3rd in Class 2 state. Named Region 2B and Bull Run District Wrestler of the Year after winning both tournaments. Led area in wins and 3rd with 38 pins.
Keagan Judd
Sherando — Senior
150 pounds
Judd (52-1) won the Class 4 state, Region 4C and Class 4 Northwestern District tournaments. 4th in area in wins and 6th in pins with 34. Career record of 134-7 with three state titles.
Cannon Long
Clarke County — Senior
157 pounds
Long (56-2) placed 2nd in Class 2 state. Won Region 2B and Bull Run District tournaments. 2nd in area in wins and tied for 1st with 41 pins. 157-25 career record.
Simon Bishop
Handley — Senior
165 pounds
Bishop (48-5) placed 2nd at Class 4 state. 3rd in Region 4C. 2nd in Class 4 Northwestern District. Tied for 6th in area in wins and tied for 1st with 41 pins. 152-17 career record. Will wrestle for Case Western Reserve.
Jason Coleman
Millbrook — Senior
175 pounds
Coleman (35-19) was a Class 4 state qualifier. 3rd in Region 4C and Class 4 Northwestern District. Had 24 pins. 56-39 career record.
Ezra Doyle-Naegeli
Millbrook — Sophomore
215 pounds
Doyle-Naegeli (42-19) was a Class 4 state qualifier. 3rd in Region 4C. 2nd in Class 4 Northwestern District. Tied for team lead with 28 pins.
Jett Helmut
Millbrook — Senior
285 pounds
Helmut (43-10) was a Class 4 state qualifier. 3rd in Region 4C. 2nd in Class 4 Northwestern District. Tied for team lead with 28 pins. 73-16 record in final two seasons.
