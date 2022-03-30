James Casey, Clarke, freshman, 106 pounds
Elliot Rivera, Millbrook, senior, 113 pounds
Kolton Vincent, Clarke, freshman, 113 pounds
Blake Messick, Wood, freshman, 126 pounds
Devin Hardy, Sherando, junior, 132 pounds
Matthew Topham, Millbrook, senior, 132 pounds
Zachary Hayes, Sherando, sophomore, 138 pounds
Colin Moran, Clarke, senior, 152 pounds
Michael Gause, Sherando, senior, 160 pounds
Brandon Blair, Sherando, senior, 170 pounds
Titus Hensler, Clarke, senior, 182 pounds
Quinton Mudd, Handley, senior, 220 pounds
Ethan Gonzalez, Sherando, sophomore, 285 pounds
Jack Thompson, Wood, sophomore, 285 pounds
