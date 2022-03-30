James Casey, Clarke, freshman, 106 pounds

Elliot Rivera, Millbrook, senior, 113 pounds

Kolton Vincent, Clarke, freshman, 113 pounds

Blake Messick, Wood, freshman, 126 pounds

Devin Hardy, Sherando, junior, 132 pounds

Matthew Topham, Millbrook, senior, 132 pounds

Zachary Hayes, Sherando, sophomore, 138 pounds

Colin Moran, Clarke, senior, 152 pounds

Michael Gause, Sherando, senior, 160 pounds

Brandon Blair, Sherando, senior, 170 pounds

Titus Hensler, Clarke, senior, 182 pounds

Quinton Mudd, Handley, senior, 220 pounds

Ethan Gonzalez, Sherando, sophomore, 285 pounds

Jack Thompson, Wood, sophomore, 285 pounds

