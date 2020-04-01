Tyler Koerner, Sherando, freshman, 106 pounds
Matthew Topham, Millbrook, sophomore, 113 pounds
Brogan Teter, Sherando, freshman, 132 pounds
Cody Glover, Millbrook, senior, 132 pounds
Jose Cruz Ramirez, Millbrook, senior, 138 pounds
Simon Bishop, Handley, freshman, 138 pounds
Alvaro Wong, Clarke County, junior, 152 pounds
Sam Adkins, James Wood, senior, 160 pounds
Colton Foltz, Sherando, senior, 182 pounds
Paul Ebersole, James Wood, senior, 182 pounds
Roger Tapscott, Clarke County sophomore, 195 pounds
Keith Gouveia, Sherando junior, 285 pounds
Brayden Patterson-Campbell, James Wood, senior, 285 pounds
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.