Tyler Koerner, Sherando, freshman, 106 pounds

Matthew Topham, Millbrook, sophomore, 113 pounds

Brogan Teter, Sherando, freshman, 132 pounds

Cody Glover, Millbrook, senior, 132 pounds

Jose Cruz Ramirez, Millbrook, senior, 138 pounds

Simon Bishop, Handley, freshman, 138 pounds

Alvaro Wong, Clarke County, junior, 152 pounds

Sam Adkins, James Wood, senior, 160 pounds

Colton Foltz, Sherando, senior, 182 pounds

Paul Ebersole, James Wood, senior, 182 pounds

Roger Tapscott, Clarke County sophomore, 195 pounds

Keith Gouveia, Sherando junior, 285 pounds

Brayden Patterson-Campbell, James Wood, senior, 285 pounds

