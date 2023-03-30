J.D. Ferraro, Clarke, freshman, 106 pounds

Kolton Vincent, Clarke, sophomore, 120 pounds

Wyatt Stemberger, Clarke, junior, 126 pounds

Alex Stubblefield, Millbrook, freshman, 126 pounds

Logan Westfall, Handley, senior, 126 pounds

Blake Messick, Wood, sophomore, 132 pounds

Zachary Hayes, Sherando, junior, 138 pounds

Julian Cusick, Millbrook, junior, 150 pounds

Peter Richardson, Sherando, senior, 157 pounds

Thomas Thorpe, Handley, freshman, 157 pounds

Jake Dann, Sherando, junior, 165 pounds

Orion Cox, Wood, sophomore, 190 pounds

Storm Miller, Sherando, senior, 190 pounds

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Comments are reviewed by moderators so they may not immediately appear. We appreciate your patience.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.