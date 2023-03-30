J.D. Ferraro, Clarke, freshman, 106 pounds
Kolton Vincent, Clarke, sophomore, 120 pounds
Wyatt Stemberger, Clarke, junior, 126 pounds
Alex Stubblefield, Millbrook, freshman, 126 pounds
Logan Westfall, Handley, senior, 126 pounds
Blake Messick, Wood, sophomore, 132 pounds
Zachary Hayes, Sherando, junior, 138 pounds
Julian Cusick, Millbrook, junior, 150 pounds
Peter Richardson, Sherando, senior, 157 pounds
Thomas Thorpe, Handley, freshman, 157 pounds
Jake Dann, Sherando, junior, 165 pounds
Orion Cox, Wood, sophomore, 190 pounds
Storm Miller, Sherando, senior, 190 pounds
