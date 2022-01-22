BERRYVILLE — In its last meeting with Luray on Dec. 17, Clarke County received 16 points from 6-foot-4 senior forward Luke Lyman, but the Eagles were unable to hold a 22-17 halftime lead in a 51-43 Bull Run District loss.
In the rematch on Friday night, Clarke County did not have the services of Lyman due to him having his wisdom teeth removed.
But with the Eagles using not only using a "next man up" but also an "every man up" mentality, Clarke County managed just fine without the area's No. 2 scorer and No. 1 rebounder.
Seven players scored between four and 10 points for the Eagles in a 51-34 rout of the Bulldogs.
In its first game since Jan. 12, Clarke County burst out to a 25-12 halftime advantage and led by as much as 26 points in improving to 4-6 overall and 2-5 in the district.
Brothers Will Booker and Dain Booker scored 10 points each, and they were followed by Cordell Broy (nine), Matthew Sipe (seven), Trent Holmes (six), Tyler Sansom (five) and Kaden Kimble (four).
The scoring totals for the 6-foot-3 junior forward Holmes and the 6-foot-4 senior center Kimble were particularly notable. Clarke County is missing one game from its season stat total, but in the other eight games that duo had combined for just one point.
On Friday, they helped key a balanced Clarke County attack that made 18 of 39 shots in the last three quarters.
"Kimble and Holmes stepped up and played well in [Lyman's] absence," said Clarke County coach Brent Emmart, who gets Lyman back for Saturday's 1 p.m. game against Mountain View in Quicksburg. "They were a presence inside and helped protect the rim.
"I was very satisfied. Everybody got involved. It's one of those games where everyone got a chance to play. Everyone walked out of the locker room feeling good."
Kimble banked the ball in after taking a post pass on the right block to give the Eagles the lead for good at 7-5. Holmes recorded the first two baskets of the second quarter, scoring on a dribble drive on the first and spinning in the post to his left for a hook shot in the paint on the second one to make it 16-7.
Everyone on the Eagles made sure Luray didn't get familiar with the bottom of the rim, either by forcing tough shots or taking the ball away before the Bulldogs had a chance to hoist them up. After falling behind 5-0 67 seconds into the game, Clarke County held Luray (2-8, 2-3) to just seven points the rest of the half.
The Bulldogs committed 21 turnovers for the game and made only 10 of 28 shots (35.7 percent) over the last three quarters. Clarke County took advantage of Luray's turnovers and its own rebounding to run the floor and score before the Bulldogs could set up its 1-3-1 defense.
"We're trying to get our offense out of our defense and our transition game," Emmart said. "We just tried to speed them up and limit [point guard Calder Liscomb's] touches and misshape their offense because [Liscomb] is their main cog. We tried to make things hard for him. Once he gave it up, we tried not to let him get it back."
Liscomb finished with four points, all in the second half.
Liscomb had a putback to start a 6-0 run that cut Clarke County's lead to 27-18 with 3:32 to go in the third quarter. But after a timeout, Clarke County went back to punishing Luray in myriad ways.
Sipe's steal of an inbounds pass at halfcourt and his ensuing layup with 2:51 left in the third quarter kick-started a 19-2 run that gave the Eagles a 46-20 lead with 5:22 left. Broy and Dain Booker had steals and layups for the last two baskets in that run.
Dain Booker felt Clarke County did a better job running its offense than it did in the first game against Luray.
"Last time we played them, we weren't as fluid and smooth in our offense," Booker said. "Now that we're further into the year, we've gotten used to [our offense] and we've got more flow."
Emmart said the Eagles — who had 16 turnovers — can still be a little more efficient.
"Our offense is still a little bit stagnant," Emmart said. "We've got to try and move the ball a little bit more, but we're getting there."
The Eagles hope Friday night's win gives them a spark. Clarke started 2-0 but was 1-6 in its ensuing seven games heading into Friday.
"We've been struggling recently," Sipe said. "Hopefully, this gets something going."
Luray's Christian Lentz scored a game-high 11 points, and Kennry Frye added eight points.
