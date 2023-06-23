WINCHESTER — For the first time in nearly four years, Frederick County resident Keith Arnold Wilson has no criminal charges hanging over his head.
A total of 19 indictments that were handed down on Oct. 8, 2020, by a Frederick County Circuit Court grand jury — two felony counts of selling an endangered animal, eight misdemeanor counts of selling an endangered animal, eight misdemeanor counts of animal cruelty and one misdemeanor count of depriving an animal of food and/or water — were dismissed Friday morning by the Virginia Attorney General's Office as a result of the former owner of Wilson's Wild Animal Park in Frederick County testifying earlier this month in the criminal trial of "Tiger King" star Bhagavan "Doc" Antle, a South Carolina animal trainer and zookeeper.
Prosecutor Michelle Welch of the state Attorney General's Office told Frederick County Circuit Court Judge Alexander Iden that Wilson's cooperation and the remorse he expressed for his alleged criminal actions merited the dismissal of all 19 pending charges.
The final hearing in Wilson's long legal ordeal took just 60 seconds to complete.
Wilson ran afoul of the law on Aug. 15, 2019, when Wilson's Wild Animal Park, which had been in business since 1976, was raided by local and state law enforcement following numerous allegations of substandard living conditions for the roadside zoo's wild animals. Over the course of two days, 119 animals were seized and transported to wildlife sanctuaries and animal care centers throughout the country.
The substandard conditions at Wilson's 25-acre compound, located at 985 W. Parkins Mill Road near Winchester, led to him being indicted on Nov. 7, 2019, on 46 misdemeanor counts of animal cruelty. His nephew, Christian Alejandro Dall'Acqua, who was caretaker and custodian of Wilson's Wild Animal Park, was also indicted on the same 46 counts.
Wilson, now 60, and Dall'Acqua, now 40, avoided jail time on the charges by entering into a plea agreement on March 25, 2022, with the Frederick County Commonwealth's Attorney's Office. In accordance with the deal, Wilson was convicted of 27 misdemeanor animal cruelty charges and Dall'Acqua was convicted of 19. While there was no jail time, both men were placed on unsupervised probation for five years and banned from owning, selling or trading exotic animals for the same period of time.
Welch said the August 2019 raid of Wilson's Wild Animal Park also turned up evidence of another crime, this one involving the sale of lion cubs to Antle's Myrtle Beach Safari roadside zoo in South Carolina. Following further investigation, Wilson was indicted in October 2020 in Frederick County Circuit Court of the 19 additional felonies and misdemeanors. Antle was indicted the same day on four felony counts of buying an endangered species and nine misdemeanor animal cruelty charges.
Antle went on trial June 12 in Frederick County Circuit Court alongside his two daughters, 36-year-old Tilakam "Tilly" Magnolia Watterson and 28-year-old Tawny Antle, who were codefendants in the case because they allegedly drove a total of three lion cubs from Wilson's Wild Animal Park to Myrtle Beach Safari in July 2019. Watterson was charged with two misdemeanor counts of animal cruelty and Tawny Antle was charged with one count of the same offense.
Wilson testified against the Antles and Watterson on the fourth day of their five-day trial, at which time he admitted to selling numerous lion cubs to Antle from 2015 to 2019.
The 2015 sales were legal, but when lions were designated an endangered species on Dec. 23, 2015, sales of the animals were outlawed. From that point on, lions could only be exchanged between zoos and wildlife preserves if they were part of an established breeding program and the owners had received the proper permits from the federal government.
On the witness stand, Wilson admitted there were three illegal exchanges of lion cubs between himself and "Doc" Antle, with the transactions occurring in July 2017, May 2018 and July 2019.
While the charges regarding the sale of endangered animals were self-explanatory, Welch said the animal cruelty charges stemmed from Wilson taking the cubs from their mother after just 14 days — sometimes depriving the lioness of food and water until she walked away from her babies — and turning them over to Antle's representatives, who drove the cubs to South Carolina before they were old enough to be away from their mother.
Wilson said he was paid $2,500 to $3,000 per cub, and Antle used the young animals in a lucrative petting zoo he continues to operate at Myrtle Beach Safari.
On the fifth and final day of Antle's trial, a 12-member jury found him guilty of the four counts of selling an endangered animal but not guilty of five of the animal cruelty charges. Earlier in the day, Iden had dropped the remaining four animal cruelty misdemeanors filed against Antle, as well as all of the animal cruelty charges filed against his daughters, after determining there wasn't enough evidence to support those allegations.
Antle faces up to 20 years in prison when he is sentenced on Sept. 14 in Frederick County Circuit Court. He remains free on bond pending that hearing.
If Wilson had been convicted of the 19 charges filed against him in the case involving Antle, he would have faced a maximum prison term of 27 years.
Welch said on Friday that Wilson earned his freedom through cooperation, and noted he is still banned from buying, selling or trading exotic animals until March 2027. However, Wilson is still allowed to have up to 125 agricultural animals at his farm on West Parkins Mill Road as long as he allows up to five unannounced inspections of the property each year until his probation ends.
