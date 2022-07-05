All eyes on the football

Latest AP News
Local News
Tuesday, July 05, 2022
- Star staff report
Preservation of Historic Winchester (PHW) highlighted nine projects for preserving historic structures and adapting them to new uses at the organization’s 58th Annual Meeting on June 26.
Monday, July 04, 2022
- By JOSH JANNEY The Winchester Star
MIDDLETOWN — Middletown Mayor Charles Harbaugh IV said turnout and enthusiasm was “through the roof” for the town’s Fourth of July parade, which took place Monday afternoon.
- By JOSH JANNEY The Winchester Star
WINCHESTER — Local Democratic and Republican leaders expect the Supreme Court’s recent decision to overturn Roe v. Wade to significantly impact the 2022 midterm elections, with both abortion rights activists and opponents mobilized on the issue.
Sunday, July 03, 2022
- Staff report
The Virginia State Police is seeking the public's assistance with a fatal pedestrian crash that occurred early Sunday morning on Interstate 66 in Warren County, according to a state police news release.
Saturday, July 02, 2022
Friday, July 01, 2022
- By Josette Keelor The Winchester Star
COVID-19 vaccines for children ages 6 months to 6 years are available now in the northern Shenandoah Valley, and local health-care providers are beginning to offer appointment times and schedule vaccination clinics.
- Star staff report
WINCHESTER — All local, state and federal government facilities will be closed Monday in observance of Independence Day, a commemoration of the July 4, 1776, adoption of the Declaration of Independence by the Second Continental Congress.
- Star Staff Report
WINCHESTER — Results from Frederick County Public Schools’ School Quality and Perceptions Survey conducted by independent research firm K12 Insight found a majority of students (61%), parents (78%) and school-based staff (80%) rate the overall quality of their school as good or excellent.
Thursday, June 30, 2022
- By MICKEY POWELL The Winchester Star
BERRYVILLE — Clarke County Public Schools is reconsidering how learning materials some people find objectionable may be considered for removal from schools.
- By BRIAN BREHM The Winchester Star
WINCHESTER — City Council’s Planning and Economic Development Committee has joined the Winchester Planning Commission in endorsing a residential and commercial development that committee member Kim Herbstritt described as “a big deal, a really big deal.”
