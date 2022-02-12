WINCHESTER — Three students from Handley High School made history on Wednesday as the first all-female welding team to compete in the District Skills USA Welding Competition at the Academies of Loudoun, according to a news release from Winchester Public Schools.
Elizabeth Imoh, Alivia Ricci, and Sarah Roberson were selected to compete after winning an in-house competition among students at WPS’s Emil & Grace Shihadeh Innovation Center.
“One of our measures from the Virginia Department of Education is to have non-traditional representation in programs, so to have a team of 3 girls representing us is huge,” said Career & Technical Education Coordinator Katie Lockhart.
According to Lockhart, the industry representative who is running the competition said this is the first time he has ever seen a team of all girls compete. Students placed 4th (Ricci), 11th (Roberson), and 12th (Imoh) in the competition.
“It was great to put our skills to the test and compete at the next level,” Ricci said.
Students were accompanied by welding teacher John Crosen and work-based learning coach Sara Weinstein.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.