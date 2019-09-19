WINCHESTER — Frederick County’s 18 public schools are all fully accredited, it was announced during Tuesday’s School Board meeting.
This is the first time the school division has been fully accredited without any conditions in a number of years, said Jim Angelo, the division’s assistant superintendent of instruction.
The Virginia Department of Education (VDOE) hasn’t released the latest statewide accreditations for schools. When it does, it will be the second year since the VDOE revised accreditation standards to not rely so heavily on Standards of Learning (SOL) test pass rates.
The county has three high schools, four middle schools and 11 elementary schools.
Over the past six years, the number of schools fully accredited in Frederick County has steadily increased. In the 2014-15 school year, nine schools were fully accredited, which increased to 12 schools in 2015-16. Thirteen schools were fully accredited in 2016-17 and 2017-18 and 17 schools in 2018-19.
Last year, Redbud Run Elementary School was accredited with conditions, meaning it had one or more school quality indicators at level three, which is below state standards.
Some “bright spots” worth noting in the division’s standardized test scores, Angelo said, include students with disabilities at Admiral Byrd Middle School improving by 38% in math last school year. At Apple Pie Ridge Elementary, students with disabilities improved by 113% in math.
“Extraordinary gain,” Angelo said.
Students who missed more than 10% of the school year dropped by 32% at James Wood High School and 18% at Sherando High School, he said.
“Congratulations to the system,” School Board Chairman John Lamanna said.
“Keep it up,” added School Board member Frank Wright.
In other business:
School officials and Jim Bowman, director of Crossroads Counseling Center, announced the formation of the New Direction Substance Abuse Program for students. The program will provide an opportunity for first-time drug offenders enrolled in Frederick schools to receive outpatient counseling for substance abuse. The division is working alongside Crossroads Counseling to implement the program.
The board unanimously approved an FY20 budget adjustment to the school operating fund totaling $1,040,663 for the purchase of 10 school buses.
The board unanimously approved a resolution requesting the Frederick County Board of Supervisors issue bonds in the amount of $3.2 million in additional funds for the construction of the new Robert E. Aylor Middle School.
Attending Tuesday night’s meeting in the James Wood Middle School library were School Board members John Lamanna, Jay Foreman, Kali Klubertanz, Michael Lake, Seth Thatcher, Shontyá Washington and Frank E. Wright. Superintendent David Sovine also was there.
