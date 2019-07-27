WINCHESTER — Shenandoah University completed its first week of esports camp on Friday.
The camp runs from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. every day, and the campers ages range between 10 to 18 years old. The camp runs for two weeks, and costs $300 for one week or $500 for two weeks. About 14 to 15 campers attended the first week of esports camp.
Students split into groups, so they can get a sense of what it’s like to play on a varsity esports team.
Campers play on the computer for about three hours a day and work with coaches to improve their game play, said Zach Harrington, head coach and assistant director for SU’s esports program.
Harrington considers esports to be like any other sport, except instead of throwing a ball, a person is competing in a video game. As with other sports, there are coaches, tournaments, teammates and spectators.
Rocket League, Overwatch and Super Smash Bros. were the main games campers played throughout the week. Some campers also played Fortnite.
But the campers didn’t just sit at the computer all day. They were encouraged to stay active as well as to learn about healthy eating habits. They also played capture the flag and participated in various exercises.
“We’re trying to keep them moving,” Harrington said.
The camp is a great way to address the stigma of playing video games as a solo activity, he added.
“It’s actually a really social thing, so giving these kids an opportunity to get together with like-minded people, share interests and form a community,” Harrington said. “That’s what it’s all about.”
One camper, Caitlyn Graulau, 18, of Martinsburg, W.Va., will be attending SU in the fall as a freshman and plans to double major in history and esports management. She also wants to try out for SU’s esports varsity team.
Graulau always loved gaming, and when she found out about SU’s new esports major programs starting this fall, she knew she had to pursue it. Her favorite games are Overwatch and Super Smash Bros.
She said she never played video games competitively until she participated in SU’s esports camp.
Graulau said she’s interested in video games and esports particularly for the community it creates. She said she’s met a lot of friends through her personal time on Xbox Live and through the camp.
“There’s also the adrenaline you get when you’re in a team fight,” Graulau said.
Sometimes the gaming community isn’t the most accepting experience for a woman, she said. “[But] I feel a part of the team here,” she said.
Another camper, Will Simko, 13, of Cross Junction, said he’s learned how to play more aggressively against enemies in the game Fortnite. He thinks his game plan has also improved overall this week.
He’s also learned the value of staying active too. He said he hopes to pursue esports in the future.
