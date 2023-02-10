A sequenced reopening of lanes will occur today on U.S. 522 (North Frederick Pike) now that rockslide repairs have been completed.
The northbound lanes of the roadway, from Hunting Ridge Road (Route 608) to Gainesboro Road (Route 684) in Frederick County, have been closed since a Jan. 13 rockslide, with traffic detoured into a single southbound lane.
At 6 a.m. today, all northbound lanes will reopen in the vicinity of the rockslide, according to a Virginia Department of Transportation media release. The southbound lanes will have single-lane traffic in the right lane only.
Between 6 a.m. and noon, signs and traffic cones will be removed from the southbound lanes. Motorists are requested to stay in the right southbound lane, even after the cones are removed.
At noon, single-lane traffic on the southbound lanes will end. All southbound traffic will proceed behind a slow-roll work zone assisted by the state police. During the slow roll, crews will sweep up accumulated debris from the left lane and roadway center. This operation is expected to take about an hour. Southbound traffic will travel behind the slow-roll operations during this work. Motorists should expect some delays.
All lanes will return to normal operations once the sweeping is complete.
Work to stabilize the slide area was finished on Wednesday by General Excavation Inc. (GEI) of Warrenton, which was contracted by VDOT to do the repairs.
Slope stabilization will be enhanced when seed is applied and a vegetative base develops in the coming weeks.
VDOT crews have temporarily placed hay bales, which will be eventually replaced with fencing, along the northbound lane ditch line. The hay bales will provide a barrier between any small falling debris and passing traffic, according to VDOT.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments are reviewed by moderators so they may not immediately appear. We appreciate your patience.