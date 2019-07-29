WINCHESTER — Murphy Henry has been playing the banjo for about 40 years.
She has taught at banjo camps from Alaska to West Virginia to Michigan.
“At least 20 years ago, most of the people that would come to those camps were men,” said Henry, a well-known bluegrass musician. “The few women that came to the camps, it just wasn’t very comfortable.”
Not that the men did anything wrong, Henry added. It was just a different vibe. That’s when local residents Henry and her daughter, Casey Henry, decided to create an all-women’s banjo camp in Winchester in 2011 to encourage more women to play the twangy instrument.
From Friday through Sunday, the Murphy Method Women’s Banjo Camp held its annual camp at the local Courtyard by Marriott. Participants paid a $750 fee, which included food and lodging. The camp was at capacity, with 20 women in attendance.
No sheet music is used at the camp. Instruction is by ear.
On Saturday, Murphy and Casey Henry hosted a karaoke session for an hour, with campers coming up to play a tune on the banjo as the rest of the group sang along. Murphy Henry accompanied on the guitar, while Casey Henry played the bass.
As the hour went on, laughing and encouragement reverberated around the room, along with music.
During the session the group collectively sang the chorus of the gospel song “I’ll Fly Away.”
“I’ll fly away, oh glory/I’ll fly away in the morning/When I die, Hallelujah by and by/I’ll fly away,” they sang.
Murphy Henry said she thinks she has been able to develop an empowering space for female banjo players through the camp. “They feel really comfortable here. We give them the space to fail or screw up and not be humiliated or embarrassed.”
Camper Cindy Criswell, of Pennsylvania, has come to the camp for the past six years.
“I never sang anywhere with other people until I came here,” Criswell said. “People told me all my life for 60 years I couldn’t and shouldn’t sing and then I come here and Murphy goes, ‘Oh, you can sing.’”
Murphy Henry admits she wasn’t always looking out for other women who played bluegrass. She said she started off her career looking out for herself, disregarding other women who played banjo, believing none could be as good as her.
Eventually, the blinders came off and she wrote a book unveiling all the unsung women who played bluegrass who were often disregarded by historians. The title of her book, “Pretty Good for a Girl: Women in Bluegrass,” came about because Murphy Henry has heard the phrase “pretty good for a girl” plenty of times during her career.
“If you play in bluegrass, there are men and men can be very intimidating, because they’ve been in charge,” Criswell said.
She’s also had men tell her she plays “pretty good for a woman” after she’s performed a bluegrass piece.
“I just wanted to whack him with my banjo,” Criswell said. “It’s always such a men’s world in bluegrass. Coming here with all women, it’s a safe place. It’s a safe atmosphere. You can screw up and nobody cares.”
Crissy Munro Leeson, from Ontario, Canada, has attended the women’s banjo camp in Winchester for the past eight years. She said women at the camp feel they can help each other with their playing.
“Men wouldn’t do that,” Leeson said. “It’s all about them. That’s how they play.”
