Local law enforcement is investigating whether a substitute teacher at James Wood High School had inappropriate sexual contact with a student.
"There definitely was an investigation that took place and was completed on the 25th (Wednesday). The commonwealth attorney will determine what our next steps will be," said Frederick County Sheriff Lenny Millholland.
So far, no charges have been placed. Millholland said no further information was available.
Frederick County Commonwealth's Attorney Ross Spicer confirmed his office is reviewing the alleged incident.
The substitute teacher is no longer employed by the school division, according to a letter dated Jan. 26 that James Wood Principal Sam Gross sent to parents and staff.
"Late Tuesday afternoon, I was made aware that a substitute and student may have had inappropriate sexual contact at school," the letter states.
Both law enforcement and school division staff followed established procedures to investigate the matter and take appropriate action in accordance with state code and school division policy, the letter continues.
"Due to laws regarding student and staff privacy, I cannot share the names of any of the individuals who may have been involved or any disciplinary action being taken, but I want you to know the matter is being addressed by law enforcement and in accordance with Frederick County Public Schools' policy," the letter states.
James Wood is one of Frederick County Public Schools' three high schools.
