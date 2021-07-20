WINCHESTER — A small network of community volunteers is working diligently to keep the Northern Shenandoah Valley’s feral cat population in check.
The Community Cat Alliance (CCA), an all-volunteer nonprofit founded in 2014 as Community Cat Advocats, has captured and desexed more than 3,500 cats living in the wild in Winchester and Frederick and Clarke counties. Adult cats are returned to the outdoor locations where they were found, while kittens are taken to local animal shelters and offered for adoption.
Susan Chesley, trap/neuter/return coordinator for the alliance, said the reason adult feral cats are returned to where they were captured is because they’re not domesticated and the outdoors is usually the only home they’ve ever known.
“We have a policy that we always return cats better than we found them,” Chesley said.
Kittens are a different story. Since they are young and adaptable, Chesley said they can be fostered by CCA members until they are old enough to be taken to organizations like the SPCA of Winchester, Frederick and Clarke Counties and offered for adoption as indoor pets.
The CCA occasionally encounters an adult cat that has been abandoned by its former owner. If these cats are still comfortable around humans, Chesley said, they may be offered for adoption by a local animal shelter rather than returned to the wild.
There have been a handful of times where CCA members have inadvertently trapped someone’s pet cat. When that has happened, Chesley said, the alliance still had the cats desexed before returning them to their owners.
“People should be spaying and neutering, that’s all there is to it,” Chesley said. “It’s beyond our understanding how someone would let a cat that is still intact or fertile out of the house.”
In one case, she said, a domesticated cat’s owner actually thanked the CCA for having their pet desexed, then made a financial contribution to the alliance.
CCA President Teri Shirnia said the nonprofit frequently learns about feral cat colonies from property owners. Volunteers respond to each report as quickly as possible, but it sometimes takes several days before an alliance member is available to set up traps and capture the wild kitties.
Also, Chesley said property owners need to understand the CCA’s mission is not to permanently remove feral cats from the areas where they live, but rather to make it so they can no longer reproduce before returning them to where they were captured.
“We’re not a relocation business,” Chesley said.
Some of the so-called “community cats” that are humanely trapped by the CCA are sick or have a medical condition that requires treatment, so alliance volunteers work with area veterinarians to nurse the animals back to health before the felines rejoin their colonies in the wild.
“We can spend quite a bit of money on one cat,” Shirnia said.
“We’ve even had eye surgery performed,” Chesley added.
Shirnia said the CCA is completely dependent on financial donations from area animal lovers.
Even when donations are few and far between, the CCA continues its mission. Chesley said members of the nonprofit’s board of directors have been known to use their own money to cover veterinary expenses.
There’s never a shortage of feral cats in need of the alliance’s services.
“We don’t have enough volunteers to support the level of need in our community,” Shirnia said. “We need volunteers to be trained not only for trapping, but for fostering and taking on some of the medical care before cats can be returned, or so that we can get the kittens healthy enough to move into the SPCA for adoption.”
“In a lifetime, one cat can have about 180 kittens,” Chesley said. “And then you do the math out from there with the kittens having kittens having kittens — it’s mind-boggling. We’re just trying to stay ahead.”
For more information or to make a donation to the Community Cat Alliance, visit communitycatalliance.org.
