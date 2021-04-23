BERRYVILLE — During the past month, Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) crews filled 2,895 bags with litter that had been strewn along Clarke County’s primary and secondary roads.
More than 20,000 bags of litter altogether were collected by crews in Clarke, Frederick, Shenandoah and Warren counties, according to Ed Carter, resident engineer at VDOT’s regional office in Edinburg that serves those counties.
Clarke County’s trash accounted for about 14½% of the bags collected.
“It’s a really sad situation that we collect that much trash off our highways,” Carter told the Clarke County Board of Supervisors on Tuesday.
David Weiss, the board’s chairman and Buckmarsh District representative, agreed.
“I’m sorry our citizens aren’t more respectful of our highways,” Weiss said Wednesday afternoon in a phone interview.
VDOT spent about $65,000 to dispose of all the garbage collected, according to Carter.
“It’s a lot of money that could have been spent on other things,” such as highway improvements, Weiss said.
Weiss noted that litter receptacles are available practically everywhere — if drivers will just stop and use them.
“I strongly encourage people not to litter,” Weiss said. “The roadside should not be a trashcan.”
Carter frequently speaks during the board’s regular monthly meetings about transportation matters. On Tuesday, he said that VDOT:
• Has finished brush trimming along Stone Bridge Road (Route 644) and shoulder repairs along Swimley Road (Route 672).
• Is grading and applying stones along roads without hard surfaces.
• Has completed sweeping along state-maintained roads in Berryville and Boyce, as well as on bridges along John Mosby Highway (U.S. 50). Sweeping on bridges along Harry Byrd Highway (Va. 7) will be finished this month.
• Is patching pavement and repairing potholes along various routes.
In addition, VDOT plans to remove a hazardous tree at the intersection of the Byrd Highway and Castleman Road (Route 603), near the Shenandoah River, later this month. Crews will clean up the debris and leave wood stacked in the parking area below the historical monument, Carter said.
A new tree can be planted there to replace the one removed, he said, responding to a question from Weiss.
The supervisors scheduled a public hearing on VDOT’s six-year Secondary System Improvement Plan for Clarke County for 6:30 p.m. May 18.
Comments will be accepted in-person at the Berryville-Clarke County Government Center on Chalmers Court. Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, county and VDOT officials are trying to figure out a way for people to also make comments electronically.
However, Carter predicted that few people will speak because the plan includes only one project: Replacing the bridge over Opequon Creek along Old Charlestown Road (Route 761) at the Clarke/Frederick county line.
That project is tentatively scheduled to start in 2023. Federal funds are to cover the estimated cost of almost $4.36 million, a document shows.
