BERRYVILLE — All Points Broadband anticipates being able to start connecting Clarke County households to high-speed internet early next year, according to a company executive.
Its local project is part of a multi-million-dollar effort to bring broadband to parts of the Shenandoah Valley lacking it.
All Points aims to install roughly 270 miles of fiber countywide to make broadband available to 3,278 locations, Government Affairs Director Kyle Rosner told the Clarke County Board of Supervisors on Tuesday.
Those numbers are based, Rosner said, on observations of company employees who “drove the roads” in the county to find out where high-speed internet currently is and isn’t.
All Points will begin construction on its broadband delivery system in Clarke during the second quarter of this year and continue into the first quarter of next year, said Rosner. He expects the company will be able to start connecting subscribers to lines running along roads near them sometime within the first and second quarters — January to June — of 2024, he said.
Rappahannock Electric Cooperative, the county’s electricity provider, is an important partner in the project, Rosner said, because “we’re going to be attaching (cables) to a lot of their utility poles.”
Independent contractors will be hired to do much of the installation work. When it determines it’s ready for household connections to be made, Rosner said, All Points wants enough work to be available for contractors to ensure they’ll stay for a while, not leave after a few weeks. That way, the company won’t risk being unable to get the contractors to return, he said.
“A very aggressive marketing campaign” is planned, Rosner continued. Prospective customers along routes where lines are installed will be notified approximately 90 days before service becomes available to them, he said.
People can go online to apbfiber.com to preregister and receive updates on All Points’ progress.
“But you don’t have to preregister” to be eligible for service, Rosner emphasized.
For the first 12 months after All Points is ready to provide service, the standard installation fee for new customers will be $199, he said.
Monthly service rates will start at $59.99. However, customers deemed eligible for All Points’ Affordable Connectivity Program will receive $30 discounts, making their monthly rates as low as $29.99, according to Rosner.
Customers may qualify for the discount if, for instance, they receive public assistance funds, such as through Medicaid or the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program.
High-speed internet has become as important of a utility as electricity, Clarke County officials have said, as many people now work from home and students need it to do school lessons. Yet many areas of the county outside its two incorporated towns, Berryville and Boyce, lack the service.
The top concern voiced by county residents during the past decade, according to County Administrator Chris Boies, has been the lack of universal broadband coverage countywide.
In December 2021, former Gov. Ralph Northam announced a $95.3 million Virginia Telecommunications Initiative grant to expand rural broadband infrastructure in Clarke, Frederick, Warren, Augusta, Fauquier, Page, Rockingham and Rappahannock counties.
The counties are providing a total of $59.3 million toward the project. Clarke’s share, which will be taken from American Rescue Plan Act funds the county received toward COVID-19 pandemic recovery, is roughly $5.4 million. All Points, a private company, also is contributing some of its own money.
“It’s a unique (broadband) project,” said Rosner, “the largest in Virginia right now.”
But it won’t be perfect, he admitted.
The project is designed to serve areas that other broadband providers aren’t serving. Apparently, because All Points will be competition for them, “incumbent providers in the county are not sharing where the gaps in their networks are,” said Rosner. So there could be particular locations that aren’t being served which the company doesn’t know about, he said.
All Points expects its project to be “substantially completed” in 2025. Asked by supervisors what that means, Rosner said all “fiber miles” — lines running along roads — will be installed and prospective customers will be able to sign up for service. People will be able to sign up continually thereafter.
Berryville District Supervisor Matthew Bass said he understands that since All Points announced its project, other broadband companies have expressed more interest in operating in Clarke County. He asked Rosner why someone should specifically sign up for All Points service.
“It’s going to be up to individual households” to determine what’s right for them, replied Rosner.
But “we’re very cost-competitive, and we’re fiber to home, not cable,” he said. Fiber provides more reliable internet service at higher speeds than cable, he explained.
Supervisors Chairman David Weiss was pleased with what he heard.
“We’ve been looking for a timeline” for service, said Weiss, who represents the Buckmarsh District. “You’ve certainly given us that.”
All Points is taking only a few years to get done what it might have taken the county 20 years to accomplish without the firm, he said.
Clarke County has developed a webpage about the All Points project. It’s at https://www.clarkecounty.gov/residents/broadband-internet-access.
Rosner spoke to the supervisors by a videoconferencing link.
