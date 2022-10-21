WINCHESTER — For the first time ever, a woman is in charge of the Winchester Police Department.
At 2:30 p.m. Friday, Amanda Ritter Behan was sworn in during a special ceremony in Jim Barnett Park's War Memorial Building.
Behan is a 21-year veteran of the Winchester Police Department. She signed on as a recruit in 2001 and gradually rose through the ranks until being promoted to deputy chief in April 2021, a role she held until becoming chief on Friday afternoon.
John Piper, who had been the city's police chief since September 2017, participated in Friday's ceremony and praised Behan for her service and commitment to the community.
The chief position opened up after City Manager Dan Hoffman announced early last month that Piper was being promoted to the newly created role of deputy city manager of public safety, overseeing Winchester's Police, Fire and Rescue, and Social Services departments. Piper is in the process of moving his office out of the Timbrook Public Safety Building and into Rouss City Hall.
For full details of Friday's swearing in ceremony, see Monday's print and online editions of The Winchester Star.
