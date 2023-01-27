WINCHESTER — One of the region’s most beloved radio announcers is getting a first-class sendoff today as she transitions into retirement.
Rosie Walsh, half of the popular Chris and Rosie morning show on Shenandoah Country Q102 (WUSQ-FM) in Winchester, is wrapping up her 22-year broadcasting career to focus on her ongoing battle against cancer.
“I love her so much,” Walsh’s cohost, Chris Mitchell, said on Wednesday about his on-air partner for the past two decades. “She’s my work wife, and she’s been there for me in the hardest moments of my life and shared some of the best moments of my life. It’s a special friendship.”
Walsh won’t be at the radio station today — her health has kept her at home for the past several weeks — but Mitchell said she recorded a special farewell to her listeners that will be played during this morning’s show.
“We want to say goodbye to Rosie in the best way we could think of,” Mitchell said.
For today only, Q102 has been renamed Rosie102 and will be re-airing some of her most popular segments from the past 22 years, including clips from her first week on the air in 2000. During this morning’s Chris and Rosie show, there also will be a steady stream of prerecorded messages from community and civic leaders wishing Walsh well in her retirement, and listeners will be invited to call in to reminisce about their favorite memories of her. Additionally, Winchester Mayor David Smith plans on honoring Walsh with an official letter of recognition from the city.
“We intend it to be a giant celebration of this incredible redhead who stepped into our lives and has shared her life,” Mitchell said. “She has made us laugh and have an optimistic look at the world for 22 years.”
Walsh came to Q102 in 2000 as a receptionist with no thoughts of working on the air, but her sparkling personality and positive demeanor made her instantly popular with coworkers. Mitchell, who also joined the station in 2000, said he enjoyed going out to the lobby every chance he could to chat with her.
“We just got on so well,” Mitchell said. “We would make each other laugh and it would get really loud, really annoying to the rest of the people in the building trying to work. They would yell at us to pipe down.”
A few months after starting her job, Walsh was alone in the office on a Friday afternoon. Someone called in to report a traffic accident, so she typed up the information and took it to the studio for announcer Chuck Carroll to read on the air.
“She walked into the studio and he turned the guest mic on and said, ‘Just go ahead and read it,’” Mitchell said. “Our general manager, Chuck Peterson, heard her and said, ‘Wow, she sounds great.’ She was an absolute natural. ... We stopped looking for a female cohost [for the morning show]. She was the obvious choice.”
Walsh, however, was uncertain. She told Mitchell she wasn’t sure if she could wake up every day at 3 a.m. to go to work. Mitchell said he eased her concern with a lie.
“I told her she would get used to it instantly, just like Daylight Saving Time,” Mitchell said with a laugh. “I’ve been doing this for 30 years now and you never get used to it!”
When Walsh teamed with Mitchell in 2000 to host Q102’s morning show, Mitchell realized their partnership was something special.
“Rosie and I hit it off instantly,” he said. “And the way our audience connected with her — I’ve never seen anything like it. It was lightning in a bottle.”
In the ensuing years, Mitchell said, “We were able to do some pretty remarkable things together.”
The Chris and Rosie show was nominated for a prestigious Marconi Radio Award three times, had the highest ratings of any local morning radio show for 20 of the past 22 years and helped to raise more than a million dollars for nonprofits including Access Independence, NW Works, Big Brothers Big Sisters of Northern Virginia (now The Middle Mentoring) and Children’s National Hospital.
“Over the years, people have told us they have named their dogs, even their kids, after Rosie,” Mitchell said. “There are also a goat, a sheep and a guinea pig named after her.”
A few years back, Walsh had to take time off work after being diagnosed with breast cancer. It went into remission in 2018 and she returned to the air, but the disease reemerged last spring and forced her to once again take an extended leave.
“I’ve been getting about 20 different messages a day from listeners wondering where she is,” Mitchell said.
After realizing late last year that she needed all the energy she had to fight her cancer, Walsh decided to retire.
“It hit like a tidal wave,” Mitchell said about his friend’s decision. “I can’t imagine life over the past 22 years without her.”
Mitchell has been working secretly the past few weeks to record audio of local dignitaries who wanted to share their feelings about Walsh’s retirement, which kept him so busy that he never gave consideration to how he felt about losing his on-air partner. When Mitchell was asked earlier this week to share his sentiments about Walsh’s retirement, the reality of the situation finally hit him and he found it difficult to speak.
“Oh man, I don’t even know how to answer that,” he said. “No one has even asked me. ... I had no idea this was going to be so hard to talk about.”
After taking a long pause to collect himself, Mitchell said: “We’ve been doing this together since the year 2000 and every single day I came in here, we would have this magical conversation for five hours. Then we would still work together when we were off the air and text or call each other in the evening. On the weekends, we would do extra things like go to all sorts of nonprofit events to emcee, host or volunteer. We have been in each other’s lives so much for 22 years, and for it now to be coming to an end, it’s kind of overwhelming.”
Walsh’s departure is a significant loss for Q102, and Mitchell said the station hasn’t yet decided if he’ll get a new partner or continue the morning show on his own.
“We haven’t even had that conversation yet,” he said. “I’m going to take a week’s vacation after [today’s] show. When I come back, we’ll regroup and move forward from there.
“Rosie is a very special woman and is going to be missed by thousands and thousands of people. She is so amazingly loved in this community.”
