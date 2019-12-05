WINCHESTER — Amazon has announced three new renewable energy solar projects in the United States and Spain, including one in Frederick County.
The projects are designed to support Amazon’s pledge to reach 80% renewable energy by 2024 and 100% renewable energy by 2030, a media release says. They also support Amazon’s commitment to be net zero carbon by 2040 and supply renewable energy for its network of fulfillment and data centers.
The e-commerce giant has a million-square-foot fulfillment center at 281 Woodbine Road in Frederick County.
The other U.S. project will be located in Lee County, Illinois. This will be Amazon’s first large-scale renewable energy project in Illinois and its ninth in Virginia. Together, the projects at these locations total 180 megawatts and are expected to generate almost 400,000 megawatt hours of renewable energy annually.
Amazon officials did not respond to requests on Wednesday for more information about what the Frederick County project entails.
“I applaud Amazon for their investment in renewable energy projects in the Commonwealth of Virginia,” U.S. Sen. Mark R. Warner, D-Va., said in the release. “This solar energy project in Frederick County will generate 80 megawatts of renewable energy, which will help lead to a cleaner and healthier environment.”
The project in Spain — Amazon’s first large-scale renewable energy project in that country — involves a new solar farm southeast of Sevilla, which will provide 149 megawatts of new renewable capacity.
All three projects will provide a combined 329 megawatts of additional renewable capacity and almost 700,000 megawatt hours of energy annually, or enough to power more than 67,000 homes, the release says.
Globally, Amazon has more than 70 renewable energy projects that have the capacity to generate over 1,900 megawatts and deliver more than 5.3 million megawatt hours of energy annually. These projects include 21 utility-scale wind and solar farms and more than 50 solar rooftops installed on fulfillment centers and sort centers around the globe.
To track Amazon’s progress toward its renewable energy goals, go to sustainability.aboutamazon.com.
