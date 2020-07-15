Amazon Web Services is proposing to build 1.75 million square feet more of data center space in Loudoun County, according to county records.
Blue Ridge Group LLC, which is acting on behalf of Amazon, is seeking approval to rezone 100.18 acres at the Chantilly site from Mineral Resource/Heavy Industry to Planned Development-General Industry. The property at 25020 Willard Road was part of a $73 million land deal late last year.
The applicant is also seeking approval to increase the Floor Area Ratio (FAR) from 0.4 to 0.6, thereby increasing the square footage of the project.
The Loudoun County Planning Commission is scheduled to take up the item on July 28.
Under current zoning, the site could be developed with more than 3.2 million square feet of by-right flex mineral extraction, processing and other industrial uses.
The 100.18-acre parcel is surrounded by Dulles International Airport to the north, Chantilly Crushed Stone quarry to the west and industrial uses to the immediate south and east, including the Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office Firing Range and a mulch stockpile along Williard Road. The site also has several wetlands around the property.
The Washington Business Journal first reported that H&M Gudelsky Asset Management LLC sold the land, which was assessed at nearly $3.5 million, shortly before Christmas.
Loudoun County is home to more than 70 data centers, with most of them in the Ashburn corridor that has become known as “Data Center Alley.”
