WINCHESTER — City planners are proposing a zoning amendment that would allow small-scale manufacturers to operate in places typically reserved for shops, offices and homes.
If approved, artisan manufacturing would be allowed by right in Winchester’s Central Business (B-1) and Highway Commercial (B-2) zoning districts. Most of the city’s B-1 district is located downtown, and the majority of B-2 zoning can be found along primary travel corridors including Valley, Millwood and Berryville avenues.
Currently, City Code allows non-intrusive manufacturing in the B-1 and B-2 districts only if companies have 10 staff members or less. The artisan manufacturing amendment would allow businesses to have more employees, as long as the size of their operations are confined within a designated amount of square footage.
Winchester Zoning Administrator Frank Hopkins said the amendment would include contingencies allowing small-scale and start-up manufacturers to expand by obtaining conditional-use permits from City Council. If a company eventually outgrows the B-1 or B-2 districts, it would then have to relocate to another zoning district better suited for industrial uses.
According to Planning Department documents, some examples of small-scale, non-intrusive artisan manufacturing would include 3D printing, computer assembly, high-quality craft goods, coffee roasting and the production of personal protective equipment needed by medical workers during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“The artisan manufacturing text amendment will also create an opportunity to fill vacant or underutilized commercial spaces in our business districts,” Hopkins said. “By providing increased access to a wider range of Winchester’s commercial property, this provision seeks to help fill these spaces to create jobs and generate revenue.”
Hopkins discussed the amendment with the Planning Commission on Tuesday and will now present it to City Council for a final vote.
