WINCHESTER — Hundreds of homes and commercial operations were built in Winchester before local government officials created a series of regulations to guide the city’s development. As a result, some of those older buildings are now in places where they don’t belong.
Whenever changes or improvements are made to those out-of-place buildings, the owners can find themselves in a conundrum because any structure that does not conform to its zoning district can’t be repaired or altered if the work will affect more than 50% of the structures.
Winchester Zoning Administrator Frank Hopkins has proposed an ordinance amendment that would make it easier for the owners of nonconforming buildings to maintain or improve their properties.
At the Winchester Planning Commission’s work session on Tuesday, Hopkins explained the amendment would remove the current cap on how much of a non-conforming building can be altered. According to his proposal, “This text amendment will ... allow for landowners to renovate their nonconforming structures provided they do not compound their existing nonconformity.”
The amendment would also make it easier to expand single-family homes that were built on small plots of land before the city mandated minimum sizes of front, back and side yards. Hopkins said his proposal would mean less red tape for homeowners who want to expand vertically, such as constructing an addition above a garage.
According to Hopkins, “this amendment has identified the best practices ... to allow for [owners of buildings with] nonconforming uses to make sensible repairs to their property.”
“It makes some real practical allowances for people with nonconforming structures,” Hopkins told the Planning Commission. “There are a lot of nonconforming structures in the city because this is a historic city.”
Additionally, he said, the proposed amendment would bring the city’s policies regarding nonconforming structures more in line with regulations contained in the State Code of Virginia.
The commission is expected to further discuss the proposed amendment at its business meeting on Jan. 19. If it supports Hopkins’ changes, the item would be forwarded to City Council for a final vote.
Attending Tuesday afternoon’s Winchester Planning Commission work session, which was held via videoconference, were Vice Chairman John Tagnesi and members Leesa Mayfield, Paul Richardson, Lacey Burnett, Brandon Pifer and David Ray. Chairman Mark Loring was absent.
