BERRYVILLE — The American Battlefield Trust and Shenandoah University (SU) are being honored for making land available for public recreation during the COVID-19 pandemic, all the while helping to promote land conservation efforts.
They will be presented the 2020 Wingate Mackay-Smith Clarke County Land Conservation Award when the county's Conservation Easement Authority (CEA) meets at 10 a.m. Thursday at the Berryville-Clarke County Government Center.
CEA members chose them to receive this year's award because their land preservation efforts have been especially meaningful during the pandemic, said county spokeswoman Cathy Kuehner.
Thanks to them, "individuals and families have had space to walk, ride bikes and watch birds while also maintaining social distance," Kuehner said.
A charitable organization based in Washington, D.C., the American Battlefield Trust works to preserve former battlegrounds across the United States and help people understand the significance of events that happened at those sites.
In 2011, the trust — then known as the Civil War Trust — was approached about helping to preserve the 195-acre former Virginia National Golf Club site in eastern Clarke County because it was where the Battle of Cool Spring was fought in 1864. Because it had more than 10,000 square feet of frontage along the Shenandoah River, it was thought the property had the potential to become a recreational site, according to county officials.
The trust formed a public-private partnership with SU, and they bought the land for $2 million through federal and state matching grants. The American Battlefield Protection Program, under the National Park Service's auspices, contributed $200,000 and the Virginia Civil War Sites Preservation Fund (now the Virginia Battlefield Preservation Fund) provided $800,000. Contributions from trust members and a landowner covered the rest.
SU, which has its main campus in Winchester, has since developed its River Campus at Cool Spring Battlefield on the property. The land is permanently protected from development by a conservation easement held by the Virginia Department of Historic Resources.
The campus grounds are open from dawn to dusk each day for people to observe wildlife and enjoy walking and biking.
Students from the university participate in environmental studies and outdoor history programs there.
Conservation easements are voluntary agreements that landowners and public agencies negotiate. Landowners agree to specific restrictions on the use and development of their property in exchange for payment and various income and estate tax benefits.
The CEA and its easement purchase program were established in 2002 to protect and preserve land having significant agricultural, natural, scenic, and historic resources, as well as to protect open space, plants, wildlife and water bodies.
In 2003, the CEA recorded its first easement. The authority, with help from other organizations including the Virginia Outdoors Foundation and Piedmont Environmental Council (PEC), have helped Clarke County landowners place a total of 26,799 acres in easement, including 23 acres added last year, according to county officials.
Almost 25% of Clarke County’s 113,920 acres now is protected by easements as officials strive to limit development to protect the county's largely rural, agricultural landscape.
The CEA created the Land Conservation Award in 2015 to honor individuals, groups and organizations for their significant contributions toward preserving and protecting open spaces in Clarke County. The award's namesake, Mackay-Smith, was its first recipient, having helped the Clarke County Board of Supervisors establish the authority as well as negotiate the first easement purchase — historic Greenway Court, the colonial-era home of Lord Thomas Fairfax.
Also receiving the award have been Holy Cross Abbey (2015); G. Robert Lee, Margaret Maizel, Robert Mitchell and A.R. “Pete” Dunning (2016); Melvin Kohn (2017); Joe and Denise Sipe (2018) and J. Michael Hobert (2019).
