BERRYVILLE — On Sept. 23, the members and guests of Lloyd Williams Post No. 41, American Legion, celebrated the actual 100-year birthday of the Berryville Post.
A dinner and reception followed the initial remarks given by Legion President Jon Joyce. Former Post Commanders Bob Ferrebee, Terry Hayton, Mike Linster, Bill Overbey, Dave Bowerman, Dave Clark and Allan McWilliams were honored for their service.
After the Posting of the Colors by the Sons of the American Revolution Color Guard, Legionnaire Will Watson led the guests in the Pledge of Allegiance. Invocation followed and was led by Legionnaire Al Johnson, according to a report written by Sharon Beasley Strickland.
Lloyd Williams Post No. 41 is the local Post of the American Legion and the Department of Virginia. There are more than 200 Posts in Virginia and more than 14,000 worldwide. Post No. 41 achieved an all-time high in membership in 11 of the past 13 years. There are now more than 160 paid members. About 80% of members participate in activities each year and about 40% attend the monthly Legion meetings.
Since its founding on Sept. 23, 1919, Lloyd Williams Post No. 41 remains committed to the community, the state, and our nation through programs developed and dedicated for veterans, veterans’ families, and the community as a whole. All eligible veterans are welcome, as are the family members of veterans.
The Post is named for the first man from Clarke County to die in World War I. Lloyd Williams was born at “Nottingham” in Clarke County on June 5, 1887, as the eldest son of Goodwin Hulings Williams and Anne McCormick Williams.
The Post’s history was recently published as a book, written by Post historian Robert Ferrebee, titled “Lloyd Williams Post No. 41, Berryville, Virginia, Centennial History, 1919-2019.” The history was the result of more than 10 years of research that included reading old newspapers, Post minutes and interviewing Post members.
