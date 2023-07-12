Grammy-award winner and Songwriters Hall of Fame member Don McLean will take the stage at the Shenandoah Valley Music Festival in Orkney Springs at 8 p.m. July 22.
McLean, who is known globally known for his pop culture achievement “American Pie” and other mega-hits like “Castles in the Air” and “Vincent (Starry, Starry Night"), said in a recent interview he is looking forward to returning to the Valley.
“After rambling around the United States for over 50 years, it’s nice to return to a familiar place,” he said by phone recently.
McLean, who has been on tour in Australia and New Zealand, recently returned to the states after 24 shows in six weeks. His tour schedule has him performing 40 more shows before traveling to Hawaii at the end of the year. McLean, who likes to use his time wisely, said he wants to do things while he’s still around.
“Have you ever heard of guitar player Andres Segovia? No? Oh, that’s so sad. Andrea invented the classical guitar and they asked him, in his 80s, ‘So, why do you work so hard?’ He replied, ‘I have eternity to rest.’”
A New York native, the singer-songwriter discovered musical influences in the likes of Buddy Holly and Frank Sinatra and as a teenager discovered folk music that inspired an interest in the Weavers. McLean, who often missed school due to childhood asthma, developed himself through his love of music. After paying his dues, McLean found popularity in the late '60s and would go on to produce many hits.
“I have never been a big risk taker. Let’s go bungee jumping or let’s go skiing down a mountain," he said. "But my music. Yes, that’s where I take my risks.”
With roughly 500 recorded tracks over the years, McLean said he never repeats himself and every song is different. McLean said he’s recorded about 22 studio albums but believes there are close to 40 albums in circulation.
“If you look at 'Wonderful Baby' or “'And I Love You So' you’ll notice that they’re all very different," he said. "So, that's where I take my risks.”
Inspired by the world around him, McLean said that God, who created him and and gave him his musical talents, follows through on his existence. He recalled a story of his mother, who was pregnant in her early 40s. He said she was told to have an abortion, but being Catholic, she said no.
“That’s why I’m around,” McLean said.
In a recent documentary, “The Day the Music Died: The Story of Don McLean’s ‘American Pie,'” McLean lifts the curtain and shares the secrets and stories behind his 1971 classic hit and gives viewers a look into his own life.
Like many teenagers at the time, McLean was brokenhearted over the tragic 1959 plane crash of American rock and roll musicians Buddy Holly, Ritchie Valens and J.P. Richardson. To many, it signified the end of the rock-and-roll era and would be dubbed “The Day the Music Died.”
McLean's song, which celebrated its 50th anniversary in 2022, notes other culturally relevant moments throughout history including the assassinations of President John F. Kennedy and Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., as well as the struggles of the war in Vietnam and on the homefront.
The song, which spent four weeks at number one in 1972, was named one of the greatest songs of the 20th century by the Recording Industry of America.
McLean, who would not speak directly about the documentary itself, did share that it took two years to produce “The Day the Music Died.” Garth Brooks, Weird “Al” Yankovic and other celebrities make special appearances, noting the song's cultural relevance to society but also how it continues to inspire countless generations.
“You don’t want me to give you a 10-minute answer for something that took two years to explain. You’re going to love it…Just watch it.”
“The Day the Music Died: The Story of Don McLean’s ‘American Pie” is available to watch on Paramount+.
McLean continues to find ways to inspire and thrill fans while on his 50th Anniversary Tour. He plans to release a new box set that will showcase his first six albums made in the United States.
“Those are the ones that I had hits on and they’re the most famous records I ever made,” he said.
He also shared that he has a new album coming out, titled “American Boys," and will have a featured song called “The Ballad of George Floyd” to bring to light the “horrible tragedy.” He also has a new book coming out, “Vincent,” to follow up “American Pie: A Fable,'' his first published children's book.
Audience members will be delighted to know that McLean also noted that no two shows are the same. He wings it, he said. As does the band.
“I have a very large repertoire in my head. And you’ll notice whenever you see me, my head is usually bigger than other people’s because I have all these songs in there and I have to remember like 10,000 of them. So I go out there and I make a new show every night," he said.
Most importantly, McLean said he performs the songs he knows people want to hear.
“I really like going to music festivals because people come to hear the music. And maybe they get a little drunk and they stand out there, with lots of people and they love it," he said. "And I love it.”
Tickets are still available. Pavilion, $67 and lawn, $62 . Visit musicfest.org/
