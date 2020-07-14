WINCHESTER — M. Scott Culbreth has been named president and chief executive officer of Winchester-based American Woodmark Corporation as part of a leadership overhaul.
“The moves come after an internal investigation found that R. Perry Campbell, senior vice president, sales and commercial operations, had exhibited behavior that violated the company’s policies and values,” a news release issued Tuesday by the cabinet manufacturer (NASDAQ: AMWD) said. “Campbell has been separated from his position. His separation was not related to American Woodmark’s operational or financial performance.”
The announcement did not elaborate on the investigation’s findings.
Culbreth, previously the company’s senior vice president and chief financial officer, succeeds S. Cary Dunston, who has retired and resigned from the board.
Paul Joachimczyk, vice president of financial planning and analysis, replaces Culbreth as vice president and CFO. Vance W. Tang, former lead independent director, has been elected non-executive chairman of the company’s board of directors.
Dunston, who was named the Top of Virginia Regional Chamber’s Citizen of the Year in February, said in the release that he had been “privileged to be a part of the American Woodmark family for 14 years, the last five as CEO, and it has been one of the most rewarding experiences of my life. I’m incredibly proud of our accomplishments, but recent developments in both my personal and professional life have prompted me to think about the future; about the next generation of leadership to take the helm of this amazing company. Having worked with Scott for several years, I am confident that he is the right person to take the organization forward, and I will be available to support him.”
Tang, who joined the board in 2009 and formerly served as president/CEO of Kone Inc. and currently serves on the board of Comfort Systems USA Inc., wished Dunston well “with his new chapter” and thanked him for his “years of outstanding service to the company.”
“As we make this transition, Scott’s exceptional performance as our CFO over the past six years gives us confidence that he is prepared and equipped to lead our organization forward,” Tang said in the release. “I look forward to working with Scott, and will do my best to fulfill the confidence the board has placed in me in this new role.”
Prior to joining American Woodmark, Culbreth served as CFO for Piedmont Hardware Brands. He also worked for Shell Oil Company, Robert Bosch Corporation and Newell Brands in a wide range of financial roles with increasing responsibility. Culbreth received a bachelor’s degree in finance from Virginia Tech and an MBA from Washington University in St. Louis.
“I am both honored and humbled by the confidence of the board to choose me as the next leader of American Woodmark,” Culbreth stated. “Our company has a strong corporate culture and talented and dedicated employees. We will continue to execute the strategy that the board, Cary and the leadership team developed, which I believe will drive continued growth and opportunity for the company. I am also pleased that Paul Joachimczyk will become our new CFO. He is well-prepared to lead our financial organization.”
Before joining American Woodmark, Joachimczyk served as vice president of finance and corporate controller at TopBuild Corporation. He has held a number of financial leadership positions with Stanley Black & Decker and General Electric, and he started his career with Ernst and Young, LLP. He graduated from the University of Wisconsin, Milwaukee with a bachelor’s degree in business administration and is a certified public accountant.
Founded in 1980, American Woodmark has approximately 10,000 employees, according to online information. Its annual revenues in 2028 were $1.25 billion.
The company manufactures and distributes kitchen, bath and home organization products for the remodeling and new home construction markets. Its products are sold on a national basis directly to home centers, builders and through a network of independent dealers and distributors. As of April 30, the company operated 18 manufacturing facilities in the United States and Mexico and nine primary service centers located throughout the U.S.
