WINCHESTER — A local executive was named the Top of Virginia Regional Chamber’s Citizen of the Year on Friday night during the organization’s annual Greater Good Awards.
Cary Dunston, who serves as CEO and president of Winchester-based American Woodmark as well as board chairman of the cabinet manufacturing company, received the award at the Clarion Inn & Conference Center. It is the highest honor bestowed by the Top of Virginia Regional Chamber. Awards also were presented for Emerging Leader, Entrepreneur of the Year, Small Business of the Year and Large Business of the Year.
John Lamanna, the chamber’s 2019 board chairman, said Dunston was selected for the honor based on his strength of character, ethics and selfless involvement in the community. Dunston joined American Woodmark in 2006.
“From remodeling at the Evans Home for Children to landscaping at the Boulder Crest Retreat for Veterans to playing with the children at the Fremont Nursery, this individual has demonstrated just how important those within our community are to him,” Lamanna said about Dunston. “... He makes us all realize just how important we are and how much power we have in our own lives to positively impact the lives of others. This individual has touched many lives within his company as well as those within our community by sharing his story and encouraging others to share theirs.”
Lamanna noted that Dunston has spent hundreds of hours mentoring young leaders in the community. He also is a frequent guest speaker at local events. On March 27, he will be one of the keynote speakers at Shenandoah University’s 12th Annual Business Symposium.
“I’m blessed to be here,” said Dunston, who thanked his wife, American Woodmark employees and audience members upon receiving the award. “I really, truly appreciate this. I’m very humbled by it. But more importantly, I thank all of you for being you. You make this all worthwhile.”
Master of Ceremonies Jay Foreman announced all of the other winners.
Middletown Mayor Charles Harbaugh IV received the Emerging Leader Award. Foreman described Harbaugh as a “homegrown boy, born, raised, educated and employed locally.” Harbaugh is director of business services at NW Works, which employs adults with disabilities, and is a professor of business administration at Lord Fairfax Community College. Foreman said Harbaugh has contributed to the local economy by creating numerous events and initiatives that have been instrumental in growing the area’s sense of pride, including Middletown’s Farm-to-Table event, which has raised more than $100,000 for NW Works.
“[He] truly has a heart for service and can be spied in the neighborhoods of his community mowing laws or shoveling snow, lending moral support to town workers and residents alike,” Foreman said. “He is committed to his community as exemplified by his hands-on involvement.
Harbaugh said after the ceremony that his award “partly belongs to [Frederick County] Sheriff [Lenny] Millholland for inspiring me and being like a dad to me. He always taught me to put community first and that you had to have integrity to go anywhere in this world.”
Dr. David Miles, founder and principal of the Dr. Dave Leadership Corporation, was named Entrepreneur of the Year. Miles has lent his expertise to help local nonprofit groups such as Blue Ridge Habitat for Humanity, Top of Virginia Regional Chamber, Winchester Toastmasters, the Winchester Area Society of Human Resource Management and the Rotary Club of Winchester.
Miles said his win was “unexpected” and that the Top of Virginia Regional Chamber is like family to him.
“The best thing I can say is thank you,” Miles told the crowd. “I’m honored and humbled just to be nominated.”
Small Business of the Year Award was awarded to L’auberge Provencale, a French country inn in Clarke County that has been a staple in the region for more than three decades.
“Great vision was required to take an abandoned farmhouse in the middle of the countryside with a dream to provide a cultural experience to the community and turn it into a world-renowned James Beard Society Great Country Inn providing world class accommodations and a five-star dining experience,” Foreman said. “We are indeed proud to claim this small business as our own and to recognize it as the exceptional business that it has become.”
Navy Federal Credit Union was named Large Business of the Year. Its Frederick County location is one of the area’s largest employers, having grown from 60 service representatives in 2006 to approximately 2,000 employees in 2020.
Navy Federal Credit Union was praised for providing financial support and volunteers to help numerous nonprofit groups.
“I’d like to accept this award on behalf of our employees,” said Susan Brooks, senior vice president of Navy Federal Credit Union’s local operations. “Our members are our mission, but our employees are our passion. And with over 2,000 employees, that passion shines through every day and in everything they do. We are thrilled to be a part of this community. We are thrilled to see it thrive. Thank you very much for this honor.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.