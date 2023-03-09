An audio recording taken by county staff at a work session where supervisors discussed what tax rate should be advertised was edited, Frederick County Board of Supervisor Shawn Graber (Back Creek) alleges.
He made the allegation Wednesday as the supervisors continue to discuss the proposed real estate tax rate for Fiscal Year 2024.
Graber said he has made Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) requests for the recordings.
In late January, the supervisors agreed (4-2) to advertise a 61-cent rate per $100 of assessed value, which is the current rate. That was the rate advertised by the county on Jan. 31. Last week, the supervisors couldn't reach a consensus on a different rate to advertise, so it defaulted to 61 cents.
Supervisors cannot impose a tax rate higher than what is advertised, but they can impose one that is lower than what is advertised.
Graber contends that supervisors at their first work session in January — prior to former Gainesboro Supervisor Douglas McCarthy's resignation — reached agreed to advertise a revenue-neutral 51-cent rate.
He said at Wednesday's board meeting that he has made FOIA requests to access audio from at least two past sessions recorded by county staff to prove this.
"If anyone would like to check me on this, I did a FOIA last week and the recording is very clear," said Graber. "The supervisors by consensus agreed to advertise a 51-cent tax rate. That is in the recording. How we continue to advertise or discuss a 61-cent rate after that point with no additional discussion or changes is beyond me."
A 61-cent rate would mean higher property tax bills.
"And I'm looking at it a little bit further. Additionally there were also some conversations in February from a particular board member. ...I have also done a FOIA for that meeting," Graber said. "That recording is not a complete recording of the board of supervisors meeting that night. There are a supervisor's comments that are edited in my opinion. How would I know? I sat directly beside that supervisor. I heard it."
Graber continued: "Am I saying there is something underhanded going on within local government? I don't know. I'm recording a lot of the meetings we are having because things appeared to have changed after they were settled. Mr. Chairman, we need to look into this. I am not the only supervisor, nor member of the community, who has seen this occur. This is something we need to get a handle on."
According to county staff, although there was consensus at the work session Graber alluded to in his remarks, the consensus changed at a subsequent work session, one that occurred before the deadline for the advertisement.
"There was a consensus at the first meeting, and then the consensus changed at the subsequent meeting. It came down to this: The deadline had not passed yet. And it doesn't appear there was any inaccuracy in staff's perception," said County Attorney Roderick Williams in a phone interview. "When you are dealing with instruction, what you hear is what you follow."
Williams also offered the following statement in an email to The Star regarding the integrity of the county's recordings:
"The meeting video, captured by our videographer, is fed directly to two sources, our Granicus meeting platform and Comcast cable, with no human interaction. The beauty is that no one has any need to do anything further with it. Staff is vigilant in maintaining and protecting the integrity of all County records, which include all recordings of County meetings."
Board Chairman Charles DeHaven declined to comment.
A public hearing on the tax rate was held at Wednesday's meeting.
Due to higher real estate assessments, leaving the rate at 61 cents would increase tax bills by 20.79%, according to the meeting agenda.
Three residents advocated for a 61-cent rate, while one person — Frederick County Planning Commissioner Mollie Brannon (Back Creek) — advocated for a 51-cent rate. Those who supported the 61-cent rate expressed concerns that staying revenue neutral would not provide adequate funding first responders, schools and law enforcement. Brannon noted high inflation and contended a 61-cent rate would burden taxpayers.
Supervisors will vote on the rate April 19, according to a current budget timeline. The panel also is slated to adopt a budget on that date.
In other business Wednesday, the supervisors:
- Unanimously approved a rezoning application from Car Credit Nation, located at 1467 Front Royal Pike. The decision rezones 1.345 acres from Rural Areas (RA) to B2 (General Business) on property that spans about 4 acres in an effort to expand the dealership. Proffers include the restriction of uses to “automotive dealer” and “general business office” consistent with existing use/business on the property, a contribution to the county’s fire and rescue services, and a full-screen buffer.
- Unanimously approved amendments to the county’s Office Manufacturing (OM) Park District. The amendments will make the district more favorable for development, specifically those targeted by the Frederick County Economic Development Authority, including bioscience, information technology and advance manufacturing, according to county officials.
- Unanimously approved staff proceeding with the Renaissance Drive project after bids were returned. The lowest bid was from W-L Construction and Paving Inc. at a $2,876,311.64.
- Unanimously approved changes to the county's fee schedule. These include increasing the postponement fee from $500 to $750 for applicants, decreasing the bond replacement fee from $500 to $300, and implementation of fees for Short Term Lodging (STL) permits. Fees for STLs, such as Airbnb, would be $200 for a permit and $100 for a permit renewal.
Mr. Graber apparently believes a lot of Qanonsense. When his position is the losing position, he's sure it's due to some deep conspiracy. Shouldn't he be packing for West Virginia instead of wasting county time and resources?
