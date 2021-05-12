WINCHESTER — During the first semester of the 2020-21 school year, Daniel Morgan Middle School had 208 students, or 32% of its student body, receive one or more Fs, while Handley High School had 510 students, or 37% of its students, with one or more Fs.
Those numbers were nearly double what they normally are, Brian Wray, Winchester Public Schools' director of secondary instruction, told the Winchester School Board on Monday night.
But the 2020-21 school year has been anything but normal.
The uptick in failing grades tracks with instructional changes that were implemented as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. After Virginia schools were ordered to close and switch to virtual learning for the last three months of the 2019-2020 school year, WPS students returned to school in September with a choice of hybrid instruction (a combination of in-person and virtual learning) or 100% online instruction. Since mid-April, students enrolled in the hybrid model have been able to attend in-person classes four days a week, up from two days for many students. Next fall, the division plans to resume normal instruction.
This semester, WPS officials are working with students to help them avoid repeating a grade level.
Both Handley and DMMS have academic coaches and twilight school to assist students with completing unfinished schoolwork.
The academic coaches are teachers who have a caseload of up to 10 students each. They help students review their academic standing and create an initial game plan via meetings held in-person or virtually through Google Meet. At Handley, seniors failing one or more classes have been given priority to meet with academic coaches.
"At the high school, we had a lot of success from our teachers, and they really stepped up to the plate for this," Handley Assistant Principal Marc Timmons said. "The academic coaches turned into like a school mom and dad."
Thirty-four Handley students and 67 DMMS students have worked with academic coaches so far this school year.
About 200 Handley students have worked with content coaches who answer specific questions about a course's content or about navigating Canvas, the online instruction management platform used division-wide. Content coaches were made available to all Handley students.
Handley also has offered students the opportunity to make up a "no grade" or "incomplete" assignment within 30 days, working with a teacher licensed in the same class as the missing assignment.
So far, 34 Handley students have recovered a failing grade.
Students at Handley and DMMS who failed a class during the first semester were eligible to attend evening classes this semester, known as twilight school, to make up for the class they failed.
Handley's twilight school had two five-week sessions this semester, either in-person or online. Timmons called the evening classes a "big hit," with 83 students attending the first session and 54 students attending the second session.
DMMS had 196 students participate in its virtual-only twilight school.
Overall, 318 Handley students have received at least one type of academic intervention. Most received more than one intervention.
At DMMS, there's also in-school intervention, which involves students being pulled out of an elective class in order to focus on missed assignments. Online students come to school on Wednesdays, when there are no in-person classes, for a two-hour session to make up their coursework.
"They're recovering a lot of work just in the school day," said DMMS Principal Jennifer Buckley.
There's also been an overflow room for virtual learners at DMMS who have not responded to any of the COVID catch-up opportunities. In the overflow room, students work to recover first semester assignments and make progress on current assignments.
There have been 110 fewer failing grades given to DMMS students from the end of the third quarter compared to the first semester, Buckley reported.
Handley is letting students know they have four options to address failing grades.
The first option is to continue working with teachers to turn in missing assignments and raise their grades. The second option, for students with a grade between 50-59 on a grading scale of 100, is to spend up to three additional days in classes after the last day of school to avoid earning an F grade. Students will be provided transportation to attend the three-day extension.The third option is to attend a COVID catch-up summer school program, which will be two 10-day sessions, giving students the opportunity to make-up two courses. The final option is to retake the same course they previously failed.
School Board Vice Chairwoman Karen Anderson Holman asked Handley Principal Shahrazad Kablan if there are any Handley seniors at-risk of not graduating this year.
Kablan said there are currently 32 students in that position, but the school is working with them to make graduation possible.
WPS Superintendent Jason Van Heukleum added that there is always a group of students at-risk of not graduating until the last minute, but this year the group is possibly larger.
Attending the limited in-person Winchester School Board work session meeting on Monday night at the division's Central Administration Office included Winchester Public Schools Superintendent Jason Van Heukelum, Winchester School Board Chairwoman Marie Imoh and Vice Chairwoman Karen Anderson Holman. School Board members Mike Birchenough, Carmen Crawford, Elyus Wallace and Bryan Pearce-Gonzales were also in attendance. Board member Erica Truban was not present. The meeting was live streamed online via YouTube.
