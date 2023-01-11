The Frederick County School Board set its leadership for the new year by reelecting Brandon Monk as its chairman and Bradley Comstock as vice chairman following lengthy discussions Tuesday night.
Comstock was unanimously elected, but Monk was chosen by a narrower margin.
Miles Adkins, Linda Martin, Comstock and Monk voted in favor of the Monk's nomination, while Brian Hester, Ellen White and Michael Lake supported Hester, the other board member nominated for the post.
Intense discussions delayed the vote for 35 minutes.
Comstock called the vote for chairman "an impossible situation."
The selection of the chairman for 2023 had some members reexamining parts of last year's school budget saga with the Board of Supervisors and discussing Monk's handling of the budget process. Lingering tensions between the two elected bodies over budget transparency and other matters led to Frederick County Public Schools receiving about $2.1 million less in funding from the county than was requested for fiscal 2023.
Lake criticized Monk for his approach to the situation and eventually said he believes Monk, who has since launched a campaign for the state Senate's 1st District seat, is using his School Board position to court a career in politics.
"Quite frankly, I don't find Mr. Monk a good leader and chair of the board," Lake said. "He does not, in my opinion, have first and foremost in his mind the goodwill of the schools of Frederick County and its employees."
He later added: "I think he has used the chair position to promote his own political ambitions."
Lake nominated Hester for the chairmanship, while Adkins nominated Monk.
"I know we came in during turbulent times, but we've moved passed that. Brandon Monk has navigated those waters," Adkins said. "Since taking chair, Brandon has spearheaded [financial] transparency within the schools. Now we can see what's in the libraries. I think he's inspired community confidence."
Comstock was the only board member who did not immediately indicate if he supported Hester or Monk. He said Monk did not advocate for last year's budget proposal as he would have wanted but alluded to how he believes the board has since come together, mending fractures.
"The budget cycle was disappointing to me on many levels," Comstock said. "That was not the way the whole process should have gone. But Chairman Monk was working. It was not the way we would have wanted or expected him to work. He was not there visible and speaking up on behalf of our budget, and that is disappointing to me, but I think he was doing what he thought he could do."
Later in the meeting, Comstock said he believes the board is moving in a positive direction with communications on the right track among members.
Monk defended his record as a board member, reemphasized his commitment to the school division, and said he remains invested in helping chose the division's next superintendent.
"The us versus them mentality has got to stop," Monk said. "We can disagree in a respectful way and work toward progress, and I would encourage us to return to that. It's interesting to me that some folks talk about the division when their work only further divides our community."
Several board members said they remained committed to professional and collaborative work, no matter the outcome of the vote.
White said her vote was not personal but added, "I cannot support Mr. Monk as chair. Our community has witnessed the absence of its board chair at key public meetings and silence in advocating for a budget passed unanimously by our board."
Lake added: "We were threatened during the budget cycle by a Board of Supervisor member who made an outrageous statement about [major budget] cuts to the school division. That was only for one reason. It was to threaten the school division employees with their livelihood, it was to make some big political statement."
"After that statement was made, I didn't hear a peep out of our chair defending the schools, defending our employees, defending the integrity of this board," Lake said.
At one point last year, Back Creek District Board of Supervisor member Shawn Graber recommended cutting $60 million from the School Board's fiscal 2023 budget request.
Although interim Superintendent John Lamanna extended his congratulations to Monk and Comstock after they were reelected on Tuesday night, he also addressed board performance.
"I feel obligated to say that, after 18 years of experience on several boards, your standard is low. The improvement must be much more significant. Much effort is needed to bring this board together so that it is representing the needs of the total community," said Lamanna. "Last year's budget, as said by many board members, was not good."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments are reviewed by moderators so they may not immediately appear. We appreciate your patience.