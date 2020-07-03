STEPHENS CITY — Since it was established in 2011, AMVETS Post 18 had been bouncing around from spot to spot in search of a permanent home for its outreach center.
On Wednesday, Post 18 folks shared smiles and laughs as Commander Ralph Hensley cut a ribbon and received a plaque from the Top of Virginia Regional Chamber of Commerce signifying the opening of the group's AMVETS outreach center at 851 Green St. in Stephens City.
“It’s still a work in progress, but we’re glad to have it,” Hensley said.
Members of AMVETS, which stands for American Veterans, are on active duty or honorably discharged from all branches of service. The group was chartered by Congress “to assist all veterans in all aspects of their lives, from fighting for full benefits to finding decent jobs.”
Post 18 serves the northern Shenandoah Valley. An annual membership is $34 with a lifetime membership priced at $250.
Post 18 also hosts the AMVETS Ladies Auxiliary that helps service veterans and their families as well as the Sons of AMVETS for male descendants — grandsons, adopted sons, stepsons, fathers, husbands, widowers, brothers — of AMVETS members or personnel who have died and would have been eligible for membership. Hensley said he also hopes to one day start groups for kids.
“Now we have a home where we can serve better,” Hensley said. “Come get support, allow us to help you and serve you.”
Services at the center range from education assistance to support for the Veterans Affairs Hospital. Hensley said there is always someone available to talk through things, too.
“There are a lot of opportunities,” Hensley said.
The center will have two sides to it — a more professional gathering area and a social hall. Upon entry, there's a place where families can meet to discuss services and other things. To the left, is the social hall with electronic games, a stage and a bar in the back.
Some of the items Post 18 has used to furnish the space were donated, Hensley said.
There’s an office in the front area dedicated as the Master Chief Jim Stephens Service Center. Stephens is a longtime Disabled American Veterans member, and according to Hensley, “He is the man when it comes to helping veterans.” The room will be able to be used by community groups to meet with veterans.
Hensley said during the early stages of opening, Post 18 will likely focus on membership drives.
The ribbon-cutting event, which was followed with a small open house, was attended by a few local members and veterans, a few interested area residents, chamber members, Stephens City Town Council members and Mayor Mike Diaz, who is a member of Post 18.
“As a member here, I’m happy to see this open,” Diaz said with a smile. “And I’m proud to have it open in Stephens City.”
