WINCHESTER — Amy Rice is preparing to celebrate her first anniversary as executive director of the Henry and William Evans Home for Children.
"I feel like this year has kind of blown past, but it's been fun," Rice said on Thursday.
Rice, who succeeded retired executive director Marc Jaccard on Nov. 1, has already been at the helm of two of the Evans Home's top annual fundraisers — the Doll Auction in December and the Chili Dinner in May — but she hasn't been around long enough to oversee the event that generates the most money for the nonprofit each year: The Evening with Evans Home Friends gathering.
That's about to change. Rice is in the homestretch of preparing for the upscale Evening with Evans Home Friends, scheduled for 6 to 8:30 p.m. Sept. 22 at the George Washington Hotel in downtown Winchester.
Tickets to the popular annual gathering cost $100 each and have already sold out.
"We'll have a wonderful dinner, music from violinist Ashley Crawford from Shenandoah University and a silent auction with donated items including a weekend away at Bryce Resort [in Shenandoah County], a gift basket from the Alamo [Drafthouse in Winchester], a 'basket of cheer' donated by our board [of directors] and lots of other fun stuff," Rice said.
The highlight of the Evening with Evans Home Friends will be a presentation from a former Evans Home resident "who will talk about her experiences and how the Evans Home helped her," Rice said. "We're really excited about that."
The Evans Home, located at 330 E. Leicester St. in Winchester, was established in 1949 to house and support children who have been abused or neglected. Kids are free to live at the facility for as long as necessary while officials pursue the best solution for each of their situations, whether that be counseling the families for a possible reunion or teaching the children how to become responsible and independent so, when they're old enough, they can strike out on their own.
Even though tickets are no longer available for the Evening with Evans Home Friends, Rice said there will soon be another opportunity for area residents to help her organization and the five young people currently residing there.
"We're participating in the Day of Caring," she said.
The United Way of Northern Shenandoah Valley's annual Day of Caring will take place on Sept. 16. The single-day service event recruits volunteers to perform tasks — painting, landscaping, cleaning, making repairs and so on — for nonprofit organizations and area residents in need.
"We'll have a whole team coming here to help us with indoor and outdoor projects," Rice said. "We're looking forward to that."
Anyone who wants to volunteer for the Day of Caring can sign up at unitedwaynsv.org/day-caring.
Rice is only the third executive director to serve the Evans Home since it hired its first administrator, Kirby Lloyd, in 1978, and she has no intention of relinquishing her position anytime soon.
"Each of my predecessors stayed more than 20 years, so I've got a while to go," she said with a smile. "I love Winchester. The community's just so supportive of the Evans Home, whether its volunteering, donating food or items, or helping us financially. We are so thankful."
To learn more about the Henry and William Evans Home for Children, visit evanshome.org.
