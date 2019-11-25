WINCHESTER — For some families, the cost of cooking a traditional Thanksgiving dinner is more than they can afford.
To help relieve some of the financial burden, the Congregational-Community Action Project (C-CAP) is providing ingredients for the holiday meal to local people in need.
On Saturday morning, about 350 families lined up at the Winchester-based nonprofit group’s location at 112 S. Kent St. to choose from various food items, including turkey, instant mashed potatoes, potatoes, stuffing, gravy, macaroni, marshmallows, yams, cranberry sauce, green beans, corn, cabbage, onions, cake and icing.
The food distribution continues today, Tuesday and Wednesday from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.
Winchester resident Mindy Self, who is married with four daughters, said she was thankful for the giveaway.
“I have been having a hard time finding work and [the giveaway] is important to us because it helps feed us and bring us together,” Self said. “Without this, we would be struggling. It doesn’t cover everything, but it does take some of the weight off of my husband’s shoulders, who is the primary provider.”
C-CAP and donors cover the cost of the food. The Thanksgiving food giveaway is a service provided annually by C-CAP.
Self said Thanksgiving and the Christmas holidays can be a challenge for people who are struggling financially.
“You want to celebrate, but it’s hard,” she said. “You can’t be in a good mood and be happy to hear the Christmas music or look forward to Thanksgiving because it’s a time where money has to be spent — money some people don’t have. And Christmas especially is a scary time. As soon as November hits, things are very, very scary for us because we want the best for our kids and we want them to get what they want and deserve, but it is what it is.”
C-CAP President Frances Salmon said some people were lined up as early as 10 p.m. Friday for the giveaway. She added that more than 300 volunteers were on hand Saturday to help the recipients select food items and carry them to their vehicles.
“When folks come here, sometimes these are the hardest times of their lives,” Salmon said. “They are really going through a crisis or struggling, so we want to allow them as much dignity and independence as we possibly can. And we feel that by giving them a choice, we are allowing that.”
Rosemary Timbers stopped by to get Thanksgiving fixings for her two children, her mother and her aunt.
“When you pay your bills, you don’t have enough to get food,” said Timbers, noting that her mother and aunt started out with jobs that paid $5 to $6 an hour and retired earning about $9 to $10 an hour. “You can barely pay your bills. But the food and the dinners really help them out. The Thanksgiving dinner means a lot to them because they can have something to actually cook, because there are times you could go with no Thanksgiving dinner, so it means a lot.”
Salmon said the giveaway took months of preparation and an “immense” amount of effort. “I would like to thank the many, many donors who give resources to help those in the community. Without the support of this community, we could not do what we do. It’s those partnerships that are very, very valuable to us. So I always want to thank the folks of this community. I’m always flabbergasted at their willingness to help us through giving.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.